JJ Redick Admits Lakers Weren’t Good Enough To Win The Title This Season After Getting Swept By Thunder

JJ Redick says the Lakers have to be realistic.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick at a press conference at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2025-26 season with title aspirations, but were knocked out in the Western Conference Semifinals by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder completed the 4-0 sweep with a 115-110 win in Game 4 at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, and Lakers head coach JJ Redick made an admission in his postgame press conference.

Redick was asked about the importance of continuity as the Lakers chase that championship, and made it clear that some changes are needed.

“I believe in continuity,” Redick said, via Infanity TV. “… If you’re trying to win a championship… I’m trying to win a championship, I know [Rob Pelinka] is trying to win a championship, I know Jeanie [Buss] is, I know Mark [Walter] is. Like we’re trying to win a championship, and so you have to be realistic and assess where you’re at.

“And we’re not good enough right now,” Redick continued. “And there probably will be some continuity. There probably won’t be, but that’s what the next two months are for.”

The Lakers could have as many as eight rotation players hit free agency this summer. LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Maxi Kleber, and Jaxson Hayes are all out of contract after this season. Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart, and Deandre Ayton, meanwhile, have player options they can opt out of. It will be interesting to see how many the Lakers keep.

Reaves, Smart, Hachimura, Kennard, and Hayes might be the likeliest to be re-signed. James has made a pretty strong case, too, but it’s unclear if the Lakers want him and if he wants to stay.

Whether James stays or goes, the Lakers’ goal has to be to build the perfect team around Luka Doncic. That means bringing in the one archetype of player they were lacking this season, athletic wing defenders.

Now, Doncic’s absence was a big reason why the Lakers got swept by the Thunder. He missed the entire playoffs due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain.

Even if Doncic had been healthy, though, the Thunder would have knocked the Lakers out. They don’t have the necessary defensive pieces to take down a juggernaut like that.

Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has to ensure he brings in the right pieces next to Doncic, either in free agency or via trades. If he doesn’t, expect them to keep falling short in the postseason.

The Lakers will keep winning games in the regular season thanks to Doncic and also Redick, who has proven to be a very good coach. They were criticized for hiring him in 2024, as he had never even coached at the high school level before.

Redick led the Lakers to a 50-32 record in 2024-25. Keep in mind, he had to incorporate a big piece like Doncic midway through the campaign, and did that about as well as you could have hoped.

Redick would better that record in 2025-26, with the Lakers going 53-29. This was with James, Doncic, and Reaves missing significant portions of the campaign.

Now, Redick did deserve some blame for the Lakers losing in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round in 2025. You can’t criticize him for this Thunder sweep, though. They are just a lot better than the Lakers.

Redick felt he and the coaching staff had maximized this group, and they had. If the Lakers’ top brass wants better results, they need to put better players on the roster.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Luka Doncic Reportedly Wants Lakers To Keep Austin Reaves Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
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