James Harden Denies Requesting Trade Amid Ongoing Speculation

James Harden addressed trade speculation, saying he did not request a move and respected how the Clippers handled it.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

James Harden has officially played his last game as a Clipper, but there are conflicting details on how, exactly, his exit played out. In a chat with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he debunked the claim that he asked for a trade as he reflected on his breakup with the Clippers.

“In life, not even just basketball, when things don’t work out, there are ways to end things in relationships without having to crack each other,” said Harden. “Okay, maybe we just don’t see a future with each other. Maybe we just outgrew each other, whatever the case may be. I feel like other situations weren’t like that. And that’s why I can respect Steve and L and TLu because they didn’t put me in a weird position as much as everybody tried to make it like that.”

It was reported that Harden asked for a trade from the Clippers, much to the shock of the organization. While he denied outright asking out, he did confirm that he felt he had overstayed his welcome. With the Cavaliers, Harden feels he’s found a place where he can truly compete for the title.

“[I] didn’t want to feel like I was holding the Clippers up in their future. I wanted them to actually have a chance to rebuild and get some draft capital. In Cleveland, I see an opportunity to win in the East. So as much as I wanted to stay in LA and give it a go, I’ve never won one before. As a basketball mind, I think we have a bit better chance.”

Nobody expected Harden to leave right when the Clippers were playing some of their best basketball, but he doesn’t have any bitter feelings. He admits that he never achieved his goals in Los Angeles, but that both sides got what they wanted with the arrangement.

“We had a hell of a two and a half years. We didn’t reach the goals that we all wanted to reach, but I think we built some great memories, had some great wins and fun moments for all of us,” said Harden. “At the end of the day, it is a business, and I think both sides got what they wanted, are in a great place, and are very happy. I’m excited about Cleveland —I’m still trying to chase my first championship and do whatever it takes to win.”

It’s another fresh start for Harden and a great opportunity for the Clippers to establish a more long-term solution at point guard (Darius Garland). Still, this statement begs the question: what really happened in Los Angeles? When the rumors first began, it was widely believed that Harden had initiated his exit, but his testimony paints a different picture.

If it was the Clippers who orchestrated the trade, it really makes you wonder what they were thinking to break up their veteran core during such a pivotal point of the season. Following Chris Paul’s departure, it was the last thing they needed, and it only complicates an already volatile situation. Ultimately, whoever initiated the breakup, this is a sign that things are starting to break in Los Angeles.

If Harden is the first domino to fall, it could lead to the entire foundation collapsing, from Ivica Zubac and Kawhi Leonard to possibly even head coach Tyronn Lue. For James, this is perhaps his best chance to win a ring since his days with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and he intends to make it count for as long as he can.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball next to Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Warriors’ Offer For Giannis Antetokounmpo Revealed; Bucks Retain Hopes Of Keeping Greek Superstar
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like