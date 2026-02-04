Draymond Green Now Understands Trade Possibility Is Real: ‘If It Ends, What A F***ing Run It Has Been’

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has acknowledged that it has finally sunk in for him that his time with the team might be coming to an end. Green addressed the situation he finds himself in during his press conference following the Warriors’ 113-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center on Tuesday.

“I’d say over the last couple of days it’s gotten more real to me,” Green said. “It doesn’t wear on me. I can’t control it. So, I don’t worry about things I can’t control.”

The Warriors are pursuing Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they had to make a big decision regarding what they would give up. Do they consider cutting ties with Green or Jimmy Butler?

Well, it was reported that the Warriors reassured Butler, who has torn his ACL, that he won’t be moved. That meant Green would have to be the one on his way out, and it would appear the package offered to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo includes him, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and draft capital.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had revealed before this 76ers game that he had a conversation with Green about him potentially being traded by the Feb. 5 deadline. The 35-year-old made an admission in this presser when Kerr’s comments were brought up.

“That’s when it got real for me,” Green stated. “I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe I should be a little more worried about this than I am.’ I didn’t get worried about it, but I was like, ‘Huh, okay. Yeah, it’s interesting.’ He was like, ‘How you doing?’ [I said], ‘I’m good, coach. I know all these trade rumors and stuff. It’s like, it’s weird.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, it’s crazy.’ And then he’s like, ‘How’s Hazel [Renee] handling it?’

“And that’s when it got real to me,” Green continued. “I was like, ‘I haven’t spoke to her about it. It’s not something we’ve spoke about.’ That’s when it got real to me. So today on the way to the game, I spoke to my son about it. I was like, ‘Yo, what if I get traded?’ He’s like, ‘Well, why would they trade you?’ I was like, ‘It’s just the business. I have never been traded, but it can happen to anybody.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, I just don’t understand why they would do that.'”

Green will need to have some serious conversations with his wife, Hazel Renee. They could be on the move soon, and big decisions would have to be made then.

While some players might get bitter about being shipped out of town, Green, who had six points (2-7 FG), seven rebounds, and three assists against the 76ers, made it clear he wouldn’t be upset.

“I think a lot of people want to know how I feel about it,” Green said. “Am I upset about it… I’m not at all. If that’s what’s best for this organization, that’s what’s best for the organization. I’m not like, ‘Oh man, they f***ed me over,’ or something like that. I don’t really feel that way. If you would have told me 13 and a half years ago like, ‘Yo, I’mma hand you this sheet of paper and you can sign it to be in a place for 13 and a half years. Would you sign it?’ And I would have signed it faster than you can blink.

“So, what do I have to sit and worry about?” Green added. “What do I have to be upset about? I’ve been here for 13 and a half years. That’s longer than probably 98% of NBA players have been in one place. And this guy from Saginaw has been in a place for 13 and a half years. I don’t know that it ends at 13 and a half, but if it does, what a f***ing run it’s been. I’ll take the fine for it. What a f***ing run it’s been.”

The Warriors had selected Green with the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and no one could have envisioned the kind of career he was about to have. He has won four titles and a DPOY during his time with the team. Green has also made four All-Star, two All-NBA, and nine All-Defensive teams. He has been a key piece in their dynastic run and will have his jersey retired someday.