Warriors Stir Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors; Reassure Jimmy Butler Despite Season-Ending Injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become the Warriors’ primary target ever since the Bucks’ front office was reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for him. But Joe Lacob’s love for the Greek superstar dates back much longer than that.

Therefore, as soon as the Warriors’ front office heard Antetokounmpo may be available, they reportedly even became frontrunners as they were willing to offer everything in their cabinet of assets and players (except Stephen Curry) to potentially land Antetokounmpo.

This is where the veterans had a stark reality check that players like Jimmy Butler, who tore his ACL and is done for the season, and the four-time NBA champion Draymond Green could also be headed out of the franchise if a trade were to go through.

But according to Nick Friedell of The Athletic, the Warriors have promised Butler they are sticking with him, despite his season-ending injury.

“Even in recent days, one league source said the Warriors have made it clear to Butler that they are going to stick by him as he begins a year-long rehab.”

“But actions, as always, will speak louder than words — especially if the Bucks are motivated to move Antetokounmpo before the deadline and the Warriors are steadfast in not including Butler as part of a package,” wrote Friedell in his latest report.

Even right after Butler’s injury, Mike Dunleavy, the Warriors’ GM, had addressed the media and said that he envisions a role for Butler back on the team and doesn’t plan on trading him.

But the question at that time was simply how to maximize on Stephen Curry’s championship window. Antetokounmpo was never as available and seemingly within reach to the Warriors’ front office before the injury.

However, after the Bucks’ front office was reportedly willing to listen to offers, things may change even for Butler. But the dream trade scenario for the Warriors would also include Draymond Green headed to Milwaukee.

According to The Stein Line as well, the Warriors have reassured Butler that they will stick by him, which almost definitely means Draymond Green will be leaving the Golden State in a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Another Antetokounmpo development that has emerged over the past 24 hours: We’ve heard further strong indications that the Warriors’ pursuit of Antetokounmpo is unlikely to involve Jimmy Butler’s contract after Butler sustained a season-ending knee tear on Jan. 19.”

“So what does that mean for lifelong Warrior Draymond Green? It has long been assumed that a credible Golden State offer would have to include Green or Butler for salary-matching purposes,” wrote NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake L. Fischer in their latest report.

Even Green acknowledged the cold nature of this business and is mentally prepared to be traded on the deadline day if it comes to it. But it all depends on who the Warriors stick with, assuming the Bucks’ front office likes their offer.

Jonathan Kuminga will almost definitely be included in any offers, but Mike Dunleavy and the Warriors’ front office will have to decide which veteran player they sacrifice to facilitate a potentially blockbuster trade as the February 5 trade deadline nears.