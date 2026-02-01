NBA All-Star Reserves Revealed: Kawhi Leonard, Alperen Sengun, And More Snubbed

The NBA All-Star Weekend is an iconic occasion in the league’s calendar. Over the three days of exhilarating action, the All-Star Game, featuring the league’s biggest names going head-to-head, stands out as the headline event.

With the All-Star Game less than two weeks away, the NBA finally announced the list of reserve players who will be making an appearance at the game. From seasoned veterans like LeBron James and Kevin Durant to fresh faces such as Jalen Johnson and Chet Holmgren, here is the list of All-Star reserves from each conference.

All-Star Reserves (East):

Donovan Mitchell

Norman Powell

Pascal Siakam

Jalen Duren

Scottie Barnes

Jalen Johnson

Karl-Anthony Towns

All-Star Reserves (West):

Deni Avdija

Devin Booker

Anthony Edwards

Jamal Murray

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Chet Holmgren

The Eastern Conference will field many fresh faces this year as Norman Powell, Jalen Johnson, and Jalen Duren earn their first All-Star Game selections. Along with the newcomers, the East will also feature some familiar talent, with players such as Donovan Mitchell (six-time All-Star) and Karl-Anthony Towns (five-time All-Star) adding to their overall tallies.

The Western Conference, on the other hand, features some of the most decorated veterans in NBA history. Despite being at risk of missing out this year after the results of early fan votes, LeBron James is due to make his 22nd All-Star Game appearance, an unprecedented feat in every right. Needless to say, the talent depth in the West is hard to overlook.

In an equally noteworthy manner, Jamal Murray, Deni Avdija, and Chet Holmgren have earned the first selections of their careers. While Murray has been on the brink of being named an All-Star for a long time, both Avdija and Holmgren have taken that next step in their careers, rightfully earning a place on the roster.

The All-Star Snubs From Both Conferences

The total list of All-Stars in both conferences looks quite formidable, overall. However, it is hard to overlook the talented players who have been snubbed.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is among the many star-caliber players who didn’t earn a selection this year. While Adebayo’s inconsistency this season has been noted, given that he is the face of the Heat franchise and is averaging 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game, some may have expected him to earn a nod.

Along with Adebayo, an argument can be made for players like Derrick White and Brandon Ingram to have been named All-Stars this year, too.

In the absence of Jayson Tatum, White has played a crucial role in keeping the Boston Celtics competitive alongside Jaylen Brown, who was named an All-Star starter. However, with averages of 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season, his figures may not have been exciting enough to earn a position on the list.

Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram, along with Scottie Barnes, has been the driving force for the Toronto Raptors this season. Despite emerging as the team’s leading scorer this season, averaging 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, Ingram finds himself on the outside looking in again.

Another superstar who will not be making an appearance at the All-Star Game this year is Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid. Although Embiid’s exclusion from the list may be a product of his limited availability over the last two seasons, given that he has resembled his MVP self lately, and is averaging 26.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, it could be fair to say that he deserved a shout.

Finally, neither Paolo Banchero nor Franz Wagner earned a spot on the roster this season. While Banchero has earned a selection in the past, Wagner seemed poised to earn his first this year, averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Unfortunately, both appear to have been snubbed.

While the East’s All-Star snubs are noteworthy, the ones in the West could be considered downright jarring.

Leading the list, the Los Angeles Clippers‘ superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden has missed out on the event this year. Although the Clippers’ record may appear underwhelming, their rise up the Western Conference ladder over the past month has been impressive.

With Leonard averaging 27.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season, and Harden posting 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game, the Clippers have found new life. To see them excluded is quite shocking.

In terms of young talent, Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun, averaging 21.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, seemed primed to earn his first All-Star nod this year alongside Chet Holmgren. With Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama already filling out the starting lineup, only one spot remained on the reserves list for a center. Unfortunately, the NBA opted to go in a different direction.

Another noteworthy absence from this year’s All-Star Game will be Austin Reaves, who has been beyond impressive this season. With averages of 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, Reaves appeared to have reached that next level. But with injuries keeping him sidelined for a considerable amount of time, it is understandable why he hasn’t earned a nod.

On the other hand, Jazz star Lauri Markkanen may have been excluded for different reasons. Despite averaging 27.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, given that the Jazz are 13th in the West, he may not have as strong a case.

While players like Ja Morant may also be considered snubs, one name that stands out is Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks. Although he isn’t primarily known as a star, the forward has certainly played like one this season.

Emerging as an impact player for the Suns (7th in the West), averaging 21.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, Brooks seemed poised to earn a selection, even earning support from Charles Barkley. Unfortunately, this has not come to pass.

Considering that many, like Jimmy Butler, Trae Young, and Anthony Davis, are sidelined with injury, they were unlikely to earn a nod. Still, aside from the aforementioned names, several familiar faces will be missing from the game, including players such as Julius Randle.

Regardless, given the talent pool this year, the All-Star Game seems primed to be an exciting one. With a new format in place, we look forward to seeing the display from the league’s finest players.