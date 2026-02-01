Joel Embiid Gives Emotional Statement After 40-Point Performance

After a long wait, Joel Embiid finally seems to resemble his former self as he recorded a 40-point double-double to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 124-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. While Philadelphia will celebrate extending its win streak to three games, Embiid’s performance was undoubtedly more noteworthy.

Since returning from injury, Joel Embiid has looked like a shadow of himself, leading many to claim his time at the top had come to an end. However, after a massive outing on Saturday night, the 76ers’ big man couldn’t help but get emotional when asked about his journey.

“We figured it out,” Embiid stated. “The schedule and what we had to do every single day to make sure that I’m prepared and I feel good… His name hasn’t been mentioned, but I think guys like Simon Rice- he’s been probably the main guy when it comes to everything.”

“I would say probably everybody gave up on me. I think he’s the one guy that just kept trying to figure it out,” he continued. “So, like I said, I am really thankful because he was my one person. He’s in the background; no one is ever going to mention his name and talk about it, but he’s the guy.”

Joel Embiid’s gratitude for 76ers staff member Simon Rice and his efforts is justified. When considering that Embiid had only appeared in 58 games since his MVP-winning campaign, it is evident how injuries almost derailed his career.

This season, however, the big man has been more available. Although he has only appeared in 27 of Philadelphia’s 48 games, the fact that the team boasts a 27-21 record and enjoys a 16-11 record when he plays highlights how valuable he is to the franchise.

Can The 76ers Build Off Joel Embiid’s Current Form?

For the 2025-26 season, Joel Embiid is averaging 25.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. While this is impressive for a player who has only recently recovered from a major injury, Embiid has faced some challenges with consistency.

The last stretch of games has been particularly memorable for Embiid. Along with a 37-point outing against the Kings on Thursday night, Embiid also recorded 38 points and 11 rebounds during a game against the Knicks.

At this stage, each win helps them solidify their position as a playoff team, and it also improves their chances of climbing the ladder. Needless to say, this is a largely positive sign for the 76ers, who remain in sixth place in the East.

With Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey firing on all cylinders, the 76ers appear to be a threat in the Eastern Conference. However, with Paul George suspended for 25 games, the team will also look to its role players to step up and contribute in a greater capacity.