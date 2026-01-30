Warriors Deemed Favorites To Land Giannis Antetokounmpo; New Potential Destination Emerges In East

Recent reports have created a significant buzz around the Warriors being considered a frontrunner to potentially trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But there are multiple factors to consider for both sides since the Bucks star reportedly hasn’t even listed the Warriors as a preferred landing destination.

According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Warriors are still considered frontrunners in the race since they can potentially offer the most value in return for Antetokounmpo in the summer.

“League sources NBC Sports has spoken with lean toward Golden State because it can offer up to four first-round draft picks (ones that could be very valuable after Curry retires, Antetokounmpo fades, and the Warriors struggle).”

Anthony Slater, the GSW insider, also explained during a new episode of the Warriors’ Stock Report on ESPN why the Warriors will push to get a trade done now instead of waiting for the summer.

“They were interested… He’s always seemed like the white whale, unattainable. Going back, I mean, we’re talking basically since Durant left, this has kind of been Joe Lacob’s dream target. And he’s never felt more available than this week, at least prior. I mean, maybe we could say this offseason feels like the breaking point for Milwaukee.”

“Milwaukee still has like a level of leverage here… I think one of the most important things within it is the feeling leaguewide, and we can kind of get into the dynamics here that if Milwaukee is to strike now, that is to the Warriors’ benefit. If Milwaukee is to wait, that’s that would seem to be to the Warriors’ detriment.”

“So the urgency for various reasons, including, you know, their current situation, is kind of on the Warriors now. And you wonder where Milwaukee’s urgency to strike is right now.”

As of now, the Warriors’ dream scenario includes two first-round picks in a trade package centered around Jonathan Kuminga or Jimmy Butler. Their high-value picks will be the ones after 2028, when Stephen Curry will have turned 40 years old.

In the summer, the 2033 first-round pick as well becomes tradeable for the Warriors, which unlocks a maximum of four potential first-round picks that the Bucks could extract from the Warriors in this trade (2027, 2029, 2031, 2033).

“I know one of the things that is appealing to the Warriors throughout this is Milwaukee can only command one swap because their future picks are so tied up, so it can’t be just ‘Hey, here’s full control of all seven years of the draft.'” Slate further explained how the Bucks cannot make exorbitant demands for Antetokounmpo.

“I think if this got to the one-yard line, two-yard line, there probably would be some bartering over, like particular protections and that type of stuff.”

“But he is the player that they have held out in a lot of ways for, and he is the definition of what Mike Dunleavy’s quote was saying they would only trade the out-year Steph picks for a guy who basically would be not just on the team when Steph’s off the team, but like the main part of the team, you know, the guy they would hand the baton off to basically to ensure that those picks aren’t going to be one, four, and five, right?”

“You would think that’s what the Bucks would maybe try to bet against, which is if you got, let’s say, 2028, 2030, 2032, that’s Steph Curry at age 40, 42, 44. We’re assuming probably retired for two of those, maybe on his final season on one of them. Giannis is 33, 35, and 37 in those years.”

“I think it’s risky for the Warriors. There’s a chance that the 2030 and 2032 picks are high-level picks. At least it’s very easy to understand why the Warriors would be like, ‘That is the bet.'”

“And yes, the cupboard is open in the honest conversation, whereas it isn’t in a lot of these other conversations,” said Slater in conclusion, saying the Warriors will be open to trading any draft asset if the Bucks retain Giannis until the summer as well.

It makes sense what the Warriors are doing, just like any other team with championship ambitions in the league, which is targeting Giannis Antetokounmpo and evaluating their best potential offers.

And as much as fans might think that in terms of player talent, the Warriors do not have much to offer and are thus not in the race, this is how they could soon be well-positioned to make a compelling offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo. And as much as they would love to get the trade done now, the Bucks may find it better to hold until the summer.

New Potential Landing Spot In The East For Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake L. Fischer, the 76ers could be a promising contender in the sweepstakes for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“League sources say Philadelphia, furthermore, has not contacted Milwaukee about a possible Antetokounmpo deal in the wake of a better-than-expected first half, but The Stein Line has learned that the prospect of teaming up with Tyrese Maxey — who, like Giannis, works with prominent NBA trainer Drew Hanlen — does have the 76ers on Antetokounmpo’s radar,” they wrote in their recent report.

Therefore, the chance of playing with Tyrese Maxey on the 76ers, just like the reported prospect of playing with Bam Adebayo on the Heat, apparently excites Antetokounmpo.

It will be interesting to see how things finally turn out for the Greek superstar. But surely, the NBA world is on the edge of its seats to find out what could one day be a league-altering trade.