“If I’m Traded, That’s Part Of The Business” – Draymond Green Gets Real As Trade Deadline Approaches

The Golden State Warriors have been reported as a potential destination for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo should he get traded, putting the futures of almost everyone on the roster in doubt. Even Draymond Green could potentially be on his way out, and he was asked about his future in his media session after Friday’s 131-124 loss to the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center.

“I’ve been here for 14 years,” Green said, via Anthony Slater. “I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I’m traded, that’s part of the business. So, it is what it is. I ain’t losing no sleep though. I slept great last night.”

The Warriors have been deemed to be the favorites to acquire Antetokounmpo by some, and you’d imagine one of Green or Jimmy Butler will be moved to match salaries if a trade does materialize. There are cases to be made for parting with either.

Butler, of course, is out for the season after tearing his ACL. There are doubts about whether the 36-year-old will ever get back to his best when he returns, and so, if you want to win a championship now, he’s the piece you’d think about shipping out.

Green, on the other hand, has given the Warriors plenty of headaches over the years. He might not be a good fit next to Antetokounmpo, too, as they both aren’t great shooters. The two-time MVP is also at his best when he has the ball in his hands and would further limit Green’s impact on offense.

So, it will be interesting to see what route the Warriors go, if they do end up acquiring Antetokounmpo from the Bucks by the Feb. 5 trade deadline. We went the Green route when putting together a potential trade.

If these do prove to be Green’s final days as a Warrior, he’d be bowing out after having quite an incredible run. He had been selected with the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and wasn’t supposed to amount to much.

Green became a full-time starter by his third season, though, and would help the Warriors win the NBA championship in 2015. They’d go on to win three more in 2017, 2018, and 2022. Green would also win DPOY in 2017 and established himself as one of the best defenders of his generation. He has made nine All-Defensive, four All-Star, and four All-NBA teams.

Green is no longer the force he once was, but remains a quality starter. The 35-year-old had 15 points (5-10 FG), six rebounds, and seven assists against the Pistons.

For the season, Green is averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game. He’d understandably love to end his career as a Warrior, but recognizes this is a business at the end of the day. The front office will ultimately make moves in the franchise’s best interests.

The Warriors will be in action next against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 10 PM ET. With a three-day break, an Antetokounmpo trade could have taken place by the time we get there.