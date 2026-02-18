Kevin Durant Responds To Controversial Burner Account Claims

Kevin Durant responds to burner account allegations, calling it Twitter nonsense and stressing team focus.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Feb 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant is in some hot water right now after being exposed for his activity under a burner account. The NBA star frequently debates with NBA fans and media, but this secret alternate account was used by Durant to trash-talk teammates (current and former) and coaches. On Wednesday, the two-time champion was asked about the burner, where he brushed off any attempt to get more information.

“I know you gotta ask these questions, but I’m not here to get into Twitter nonsense,” said Durant. “I’m just here to focus on the season, keep it pushing, but I get that you have to ask those questions. My teammates know what it is; we’ve been locked in the whole season. We enjoyed our break and had a great practice today. Looking forward to this road trip.”

Durant, 37, has been active on social media for years now. Unlike most stars, he doesn’t use X (formerly known as Twitter) primarily as a marketing platform. Rather, he uses it as a way to communicate directly with the fans, often engaging in written debates to defend his legacy against negative narratives.

This time, however, he was caught in a totally different scheme. Under the alias ‘gethigher77,’ Durant spread his own narrative while criticising former teammates like James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Ben Simmons. He even talked down on current Rockets players, including Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. It shows Durant’s true thinking in Houston and exposes some habits that may be causing some division internally.

Either way, for a guy with such a loaded NBA history, this scandal does not look good for Durant. From his falling out with Draymond Green to his ugly departure from the Nets, Durant has a history of making a mess out of certain situations, and the Rockets are his latest disaster. Now on his third team in just four seasons, he cannot afford to burn bridges, but there’s no easy path to redemption for the future Hall of Famer.

As a supporting member of the Rockets, Kevin Durant is no longer in a position of power in Houston. He’s not untouchable like he was in Oklahoma City, and any disturbance he causes puts his future on the team in jeopardy. That’s why we’re seeing Durant play down this scandal instead of owning up to it and confronting it publicly. He knows he is walking a tight line now, and it’s best to draw attention away from the burner that could destroy everything.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Feb 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images LaMelo Ball Crashes Custom Hummer: Details Emerge From Scary Accident
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like