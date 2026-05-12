Deandre Ayton And Marcus Smart Expected To Test Free Agency After 1 Year With The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ 2025-26 NBA season ended with a 115-110 Game 4 loss to the OKC Thunder, eliminating the Lakers from the 2026 NBA Playoffs with a second-round exit. The Lakers overachieved to a significant degree this season, finishing with over 50 wins when they were expected to be a Play-In team preseason and then making it to the second round after pulling off a sensational first-round upset against the Houston Rockets.

A major reason for the Lakers’ success was hitting on marginal offseason signings such as center Deandre Ayton and guard Marcus Smart. Ayton signed a two-year $16.2 million deal with a $8.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season. Smart joined on a two-year $10.5 million deal with a $5.3 million player option.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Dan Woike, both Ayton and Smart could be leaning towards declining their player options and looking for pay jumps this offseason, whether it comes from the Lakers or some other franchise.

“Ayton, who certainly played to his $8.1 million contract this season, had a strong first-round series against Houston All-Star Alperen Sengun. He could opt out to try to find a bigger payday with the Lakers or elsewhere.”

“Smart, whom Doncic recruited in free agency, could opt out of his deal and seek a longer-term contract. The Lakers have an interest in retaining him.”

Ayton averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in the regular season and 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, having a strong season with the franchise. However, Ayton’s production lacked consistency all season.

If he chooses to test free agency, the Lakers might be better-off trying to find a new starting center for the franchise. Jaxson Hayes‘ 18 points and five rebounds in Game 4 showed he could still be a decent option at center, so if re-signing Ayton requires a salary increase, the Lakers might be better off looking elsewhere to add a genuine shot-blocker and lob threat.

Potential teams that could lure Ayton with a contract between $10 and $15 million are the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies. The Nets likely don’t have a need for Ayton with their existing center rotation of Nic Claxton, Noah Clowney, and Day’Ron Sharpe, but the Grizzlies might have use for Ayton as a backup behind the injury-prone Zach Edey.

Outside of that, maybe a team like the Charlotte Hornets looks to add Ayton as an offensive big behind the defense-oriented Moussa Diabate. If the uncertainty of where he ends up next is worth the improved contract, Ayton should definitely move on now instead of accepting and becoming an $8.1 million expiring contract being used for potential trades.

Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the regular season and 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. He’s genuinely a player they need to bring back, as Smart led the franchise plus/minus with +256 over the season. He was specially recruited by Luka Doncic for a reason, as Smart provided elite POA defense and showed viability offensively too, especially in the Playoffs.

If the Lakers re-sign all their free agents, they still would have enough money for the $15 million non-tax mid-level exception. They should offer that entire amount to Smart to retain him after his contributions to the team’s success this season.

While Ayton might potentially choose to accept his player option in light of a questionable market for bigs, Smart would definitely go into free agency. Even if he strikes out with all other teams around the NBA, the Lakers would re-sign him to a higher amount without blinking an eye.