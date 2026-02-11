Spurs Dismantle Lakers Behind Wemby’s 40-Point Explosion; Scores 25 Points In 8 Unstoppable Minutes

There are hot starts, and then there’s what Victor Wembanyama did Tuesday night.

The Spurs didn’t just beat the Lakers. They overwhelmed them, blitzed them, and buried them early in a 136-108 rout that was effectively decided before halftime. San Antonio has now won five straight and 10 of its last 13, and on this night the gap between the two teams felt even wider than the 28-point final margin.

Wembanyama authored one of the wildest halves you’ll see all season. He scored 37 of his 40 points in the first half, including 25 points in eight minutes spanning the late first and early second quarters. By the time he checked out for good midway through the third, the Lakers were staring at a deficit that peaked at 41 points, and the Spurs had led for 99% of the game.

1. Wembanyama’s First Half Was Flat-Out Absurd

The numbers look like something from a video game. Wembanyama finished with 40 points in just 26 minutes, shooting 13-20 from the field, 4-6 from three, and 10-12 from the line, while adding 12 rebounds, two steals, and a block. He became just the third player in the last 50 seasons to score 40 or more in 27 minutes or fewer.

But the box score doesn’t fully capture how violently he took control. He opened the game by scoring 17 points in the first 4:15, starting 5-for-5 and barely letting the Lakers settle into a defensive possession. San Antonio scored 47 points in the first quarter, and Wemby had 25 before the period was even over.

By halftime, he had 37. The Lakers tried switching smaller defenders, shading help, even briefly sending early doubles. None of it mattered. His release point was untouchable, his rhythm effortless. The game was over long before the third quarter even began.

2. The Spurs’ Offense Was Relentless And Efficient

San Antonio relied on more than just the superstar shows. As a team, the Spurs dismantled a Lakers team that was missing a few of their players. They managed a whopping 56.5% on field goals, hitting 52 of their 92 attempts. They also assisted 34 baskets, and exemplified the definition of patience and tempo in the game.

Dunking on the Lakers’ heads is what the Spurs did best, emphasizing the breakdowns of the Lakers’ defense and scoring 72 points inside the paint. They also made a killing on the breakdowns inside the paint. De’Aaron Fox contributed 8 points and 6 assists in 17 minutes, Devin Vassell also gave a contribution of 9 points, hitting 4 out of 5 attempts at a basket, while Julian Champagnie did a good job stretching the floor.

With the Spurs’ impressive play, the ball rarely hits the floor, giving them a low 13 turnovers out of the vast 18 Los Angeles Lakers turnovers. Spurs made good of Laker’s turnovers, scoring 14 points. When the Los Angeles Lakers defense failed, the Spurs scored 25 points on fast breaks, and they made good use of defense to score on the break.

3. The Lakers Simply Didn’t Have The Firepower

It’s fair to acknowledge context: the Lakers were without Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart, and Deandre Ayton. But even accounting for injuries and load management, the competitive gap was obvious.

Los Angeles shot a respectable 48.2% from the field and even hit 44.0% from three (11-25). But they couldn’t string together stops. They were outrebounded 45-34, gave up nine offensive boards, and allowed San Antonio to shoot 56.5% overall.

Luke Kennard and Drew Timme led the Lakers with 14 points each, while Bronny James contributed 12 points and six assists. But no Laker finished with a positive plus-minus among the main rotation, and the starters combined for a brutal minus differential across the board.

4. The Spurs’ Depth Kept The Pressure On

Even once Wembanyama sat, the Spurs didn’t ease up. Rookie Carter Bryant delivered a career-high 16 points on 6-12 shooting, including 3-8 from deep, while Dylan Harper added 15 points and six assists in 27 minutes.

Harrison Barnes was efficient with 11 points on 4-6 shooting, and Luke Kornet added six points and five rebounds in just 10 minutes. San Antonio’s bench didn’t just hold the lead – they extended it.

The Spurs finished with five players in double figures and 11 different players scoring overall. When your superstar detonates early and your second unit keeps applying pressure, the opponent has no window to climb back in.

5. San Antonio Is Truly Dangerous

The win wasn’t just flashy – it was another sign of consistency. San Antonio has now won five straight games and looks far more cohesive than it did earlier in the season. They’re defending (14 steals, six blocks), moving the ball (34 assists), and playing with visible confidence.

The defensive activity stood out. The Spurs doubled the Lakers in steals (14 to 7), limited them to just 50 points in the paint, and held them to one brief, insignificant lead – technically zero percent of the game.

And then there’s Wembanyama. A 40-point, 12-rebound night in 26 minutes. A 37-point half. 25 points in eight minutes. Performances like this aren’t just highlights; they’re warning signs for the rest of the Western Conference.