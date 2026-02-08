Warriors GM Throws Shade At Jonathan Kuminga After Trading Him For Kristaps Porzingis

The Golden State Warriors did not just reshuffle their roster at the trade deadline. They quietly closed the book on a messy chapter involving Jonathan Kuminga, and Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. did little to hide his feelings when discussing the deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to the Bay Area.

Speaking about Porzingis after the trade, Dunleavy said:

“Where he’s at right now, I feel good about it. On the other end of it, we sent out a player in a similar boat who struggled to stay on the floor.”

The comment was brief, but the message was clear. It was a pointed reference to Kuminga, whose availability, role dissatisfaction, and ongoing tension with the coaching staff had become a recurring issue this season.

Kuminga’s exit had been building for months. He openly wanted out of Golden State and formally requested a trade late last month, despite having signed a two-year, $48.5 million extension after pushing for a move the previous offseason.

While he started the year playing meaningful minutes and showing flashes of growth, his role diminished quickly. Injuries followed, and when the Warriors’ core rotation stabilized, Kuminga reportedly resisted returning to a reduced role, further complicating matters for the front office.

On the court, the production never fully matched the expectations. Kuminga averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.1% from three-point range, but he appeared in just 20 games. Availability became the defining issue, and for a team already battling injuries elsewhere, patience ran thin.

Golden State initially aimed much higher at the deadline. The Warriors were heavily involved in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, submitting a pick-heavy offer in hopes of landing a franchise-altering star. They also monitored Jaren Jackson Jr., but their focus on Giannis allowed the Utah Jazz to complete a blockbuster deal for Jackson instead. Once it became clear those paths were closed, the Warriors pivoted quickly.

The result was a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, sending Kuminga and Buddy Hield out in exchange for Porzingis. From Golden State’s perspective, the move consolidated uncertainty into a single, high upside bet. Porzingis carries his own durability concerns, having played just 17 games this season while averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 45.7% shooting and 36.0% from three.

However, his $30.7 million expiring contract gives the Warriors flexibility, both competitively and financially.

Context matters here. The Warriors sit eighth in the Western Conference with a record of 28–25 and have lived in the play-in range for much of the season. Injuries have piled up, with Jimmy Butler ruled out for the season with an ACL injury and Stephen Curry missing 14 games. Stability, even if imperfect, became more valuable than managing another unresolved situation.

Dunleavy’s remark was not just shade. It was a public acknowledgment that the Warriors chose clarity over potential, and commitment over uncertainty. For Golden State, the Porzingis deal was less about winning the deadline and more about finally moving forward.