Jaxson Hayes Explains Why He Shoved Wizards Mascot On Return From Suspension

Jaxson Hayes claims the Wizards mascot stepped on his foot.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes returned from his one-game suspension in the 105-99 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Hayes had been suspended for shoving the Washington Wizards’ mascot G-Wiz before a game on Jan. 30, and he was asked about the incident during his press conference after this Warriors game.

“Obviously apologized to the team, to the mascot,” Hayes said, via Dave McMenamin. “I mean, we’re all trying to get ourselves in the mental space and the physical space to get ready to go out and play a game, and when somehow I’m stretching, and somebody steps on my foot, I might have lost it. Should have handled it a different way, and we live, and we learn, and so just going to keep doing that again.”

Hayes just completely lost his cool there. Shoving someone just because they accidentally stepped on your foot isn’t how one would expect a 25-year-old professional athlete to act. The mascot was lifted off his feet and fell toward the Wizards dancers, who were running to the court. Someone could have seriously gotten hurt there.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick had revealed that Hayes had apologized and stated he had made an error in judgment. Redick hoped it was a learning opportunity for the big man, who had to sit out of Thursday’s 119-115 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

You’d wish to say this was completely out of character for Hayes, but it wasn’t. He was arrested on July 28, 2021, when police responded to a domestic violence call from his then-girlfriend, Sofia Jamora. Hayes had resisted arrest at the time as well and struck an officer during the scuffle. In 2022, he was sentenced to three years of probation, 450 hours of community service, and a year of weekly domestic violence classes.

The NBA then reopened its investigation into this case after TMZ released footage of the violent altercation between Hayes and Jamora. He hasn’t faced any punishment from the league yet for the incident.

Getting back to the present, Hayes had six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds, one assist, and one block against the Warriors. He had been inserted into the starting lineup here after Deandre Ayton was ruled out right before tip-off due to right knee soreness.

We’ll see Hayes and the Lakers in action next against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Lakers Player Ratings: No Luka, No Problem As LeBron Steps Up Against Warriors In 105-99 Win
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like