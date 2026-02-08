Lakers Player Ratings: No Luka, No Problem As LeBron Steps Up Against Warriors In 105-99 Win

With Luka Doncic sidelined, this had all the makings of a letdown night for the Lakers. Instead, it turned into one of those grind-it-out wins that says more about maturity than firepower. LeBron James took control without forcing the issue, the bench brought real energy, and Los Angeles leaned into defense and physicality to squeeze the Warriors into a frustrating 99-point night.

It wasn’t pretty, but it was controlled, and sometimes that’s exactly what winning basketball looks like. Now onto the Lakers player ratings after an impressive 105-99 result.

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 7 TOV, 6-17 FG, 2-7 3-PT FG, 6-7 FT, 35 MIN

This wasn’t vintage LeBron in terms of scoring efficiency, but it was a masterclass in managing a game without a co-star. He dictated tempo, found shooters at the right moments, and kept the Lakers organized whenever Golden State threatened to make a run. The turnovers were there, sure, some sloppy, some aggressive, but his fingerprints were all over the closing stretch when the Lakers steadied themselves and pulled away.

Rui Hachimura: A-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 1 REB, 1 BLK, 7-10 FG, 4-5 3-PT FG, 28 MIN

Rui’s early shooting ignited the team. With new contracts and additions, the Lakers offensively and defensively needed Rui’s aim. Unlike Box scores, shooting gives an offense time. Cleaning up the court made the Lakers game more possessive and thawed the game out more.

Jarred Vanderbilt: A-

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4-6 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 19 MIN

By Jarred’s hype, noticeable energy, and flow energy, the team tore up the game, ran the court, and hustled. Up the court and down the court, Jarred made himself known. Give Jarred an A- as well as Rui.

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK, 3-7 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 8-9 FT, 33 MIN

This is why Smart is valued by the Lakers. He didn’t make every shot, but he got to the free-throw line and played strong defensively across different positions, bringing a level of intensity that Golden State didn’t have. Two blocks don’t show the extent of how remarkable he was.

Austin Reaves: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 5-10 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 6-7 FT, 24 MIN

There was a bit of disorganization in the middle of the play, but Reaves was great in leading the fast break. Mistakes occurred in the center. Regardless, his ability to move the ball and create contact was very beneficial in the end.

Luke Kennard: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Kennard did exactly what he’s on the floor to do: space it out and make defenses pay for overhelping. He didn’t force anything, moved well without the ball, and hit timely shots that kept Golden State honest.

Maxi Kleber: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 2-3 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 28 MIN

Some of Kleber’s attributes don’t show on a stat sheet, but the Lakers played noticeably better with him on the court. He rebounded, made the extra passes, and played very good defense. Silent, winning minutes.

Jaxson Hayes: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3-4 FG, 0-1 FT, 20 MIN

Hayes performed as required and didn’t do more than that. He finished around the rim, contested shots, and limited his game to what he was good at. There were a few defensive lapses, but overall, this was a good enough outing that didn’t swing the game to either side.

Jake LaRavia: D+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 BLK, 4 TOV, 1-5 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 27 MIN

LaRavia had a rough night, and that’s because of the numerous rough nights he’s had. He looked gel hesitant to the ball, and as a result, he had a lot of turnovers, and these stalled possessions he could have used to shoot. He had some good moments on defense; he did stand out with the blocks, but more than anything, the Lakers were more than happy to have him on the court.