JJ Redick Addresses Jaxson Hayes Suspension After Mascot Incident

JJ Redick addressed Jaxson Hayes’ one game suspension, calling it a mistake in judgment and a learning opportunity.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) reacts during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Lakers center Jaxson Hayes was suspended this week for an altercation with the Wizards mascot, G-Wiz. In a stunning and inexplicable video, Hayes can be seen shoving the innocent mascot right as he was ending his routine.

That incident cost Hayes his availability in tonight’s game against the 76ers, a matchup he would have been particularly useful in. Still, the Lakers had to adjust without their secondary big man, and Redick set the tone early with a revealing statement after the game.

“I mean, he made an error in judgment, and he owned up to it and apologized,” said Redick, via Dave McMenamin. “He hasn’t had a chance to apologize in front of the team yet, but hopefully this is a learning opportunity for him. I clearly saw the video.”

Fans were quick to criticize Hayes after the video, questioning his motives and pointing out his history of domestic violence. To many, this outburst wasn’t a one-off fluke; it was a glimpse into Hayes’ personal psyche and a sign that there’s more to him than meets the eye.

Whatever happened on the court that day, Redick is trying his best to move past it and clear the air of any discontent. Hayes apologized for his senseless and hostile act and will serve his suspension without any objections. While the coach has seemingly already forgiven the man, some fans will never forget what they saw in D.C.

If Hayes is capable of that kind of random attack on a mascot, what else might he be doing? Ultimately, only a select few people know what Jaxson Hayes is like behind the scenes, but he cannot afford to have any more scandals like this. If he gets caught trying to hurt someone like that again, it will be more than his reputation on the line; his very NBA livelihood could be at stake.

For now, there’s nothing else for the Lakers to do but talk with Hayes and establish the kind of culture they want to have in the locker room. For the best results, the Lakers need to avoid any incidents that distract from the mission while maintaining the focus and professionalism their brand is known for. If Hayes can’t live up to their standard, the Lakers won’t hesitate to leave him behind.

With his contract set to expire this summer, every move that Hayes makes from here will be judged and could determine the details of his next deal. That’s why these next few months are so crucial for Hayes, and maintaining self-control is the only way he can avoid any further suspensions or scandals.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Oct 31, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Warriors Reportedly Missed Out On Jaren Jackson Jr. Due To Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like