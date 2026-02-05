JJ Redick Addresses Jaxson Hayes Suspension After Mascot Incident

Lakers center Jaxson Hayes was suspended this week for an altercation with the Wizards mascot, G-Wiz. In a stunning and inexplicable video, Hayes can be seen shoving the innocent mascot right as he was ending his routine.

That incident cost Hayes his availability in tonight’s game against the 76ers, a matchup he would have been particularly useful in. Still, the Lakers had to adjust without their secondary big man, and Redick set the tone early with a revealing statement after the game.

“I mean, he made an error in judgment, and he owned up to it and apologized,” said Redick, via Dave McMenamin. “He hasn’t had a chance to apologize in front of the team yet, but hopefully this is a learning opportunity for him. I clearly saw the video.”

Fans were quick to criticize Hayes after the video, questioning his motives and pointing out his history of domestic violence. To many, this outburst wasn’t a one-off fluke; it was a glimpse into Hayes’ personal psyche and a sign that there’s more to him than meets the eye.

Whatever happened on the court that day, Redick is trying his best to move past it and clear the air of any discontent. Hayes apologized for his senseless and hostile act and will serve his suspension without any objections. While the coach has seemingly already forgiven the man, some fans will never forget what they saw in D.C.

If Hayes is capable of that kind of random attack on a mascot, what else might he be doing? Ultimately, only a select few people know what Jaxson Hayes is like behind the scenes, but he cannot afford to have any more scandals like this. If he gets caught trying to hurt someone like that again, it will be more than his reputation on the line; his very NBA livelihood could be at stake.

For now, there’s nothing else for the Lakers to do but talk with Hayes and establish the kind of culture they want to have in the locker room. For the best results, the Lakers need to avoid any incidents that distract from the mission while maintaining the focus and professionalism their brand is known for. If Hayes can’t live up to their standard, the Lakers won’t hesitate to leave him behind.

With his contract set to expire this summer, every move that Hayes makes from here will be judged and could determine the details of his next deal. That’s why these next few months are so crucial for Hayes, and maintaining self-control is the only way he can avoid any further suspensions or scandals.