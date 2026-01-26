2026 NBA Rising Stars Rosters Revealed: Cooper Flagg, VJ Edgecombe, And More

With the NBA All-Star Weekend around the corner, the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars event is poised to get the ball rolling yet again. Featuring some of the league’s brightest young players, from rookies like Cooper Flagg to sophomores like Stephon Castle, the event is bound to be an exciting one.

The Rising Stars’ format is set to feature 28 players split across four teams. The 21 NBA players will be drafted into three teams of seven, while a separate squad of seven G League players will serve as the fourth team in the competition. The draft will take place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The mini-tournament is primed to be thrilling, especially considering the quality of young talent in the league this season. With ESPN’s Shams Charania revealing the rosters, we take a closer look at the players participating in the event.

Rising Stars Roster: Sophomores

Matas Buzelis – Chicago Bulls

Stephon Castle – San Antonio Spurs

Donovan Clingan – Portland Trail Blazers

KyShawn George – Washington Wizards

Ajay Mitchell – Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaylen Wells – Memphis Grizzlies

Alex Sarr – Washington Wizards

Reed Sheppard – Houston Rockets

Cam Spencer – Memphis Grizzlies

Jaylon Tyson – Cleveland Cavaliers

Kel’el Ware – Miami Heat

The sophomore pool features some gifted young players who have established themselves as household names in the league. Players like Stephon Castle, Alex Sarr, and Kel’el Ware are bound to garner some attention during this event.

On the other hand, players like Reed Sheppard and Ajay Mitchell could be considered dark horses for the event. Despite having an ordinary rookie season, these two players have taken huge strides in their development this year.

With Sheppard averaging 13.1 points per game on 40.7% shooting from beyond the arc, and Mitchell posting 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season, the two are positioned alongside the best in their class.

Rising Stars Roster: Rookies

Cooper Flagg – Dallas Mavericks

Kon Knueppel – Charlotte Hornets

VJ Edgecombe – Philadelphia 76ers

Cedric Coward – Memphis Grizzlies

Egor Demin – Brooklyn Nets

Jeremiah Fears – New Orleans Pelicans

Dylan Harper – San Antonio Spurs

Tre Johnson – Washington Wizards

Collin Murray-Boyles – Toronto Raptors

Derik Queen – New Orleans Pelicans

This year’s rookie class is headlined by Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg. The 19-year-old forward has stepped into his role as the face of the franchise and thrived in that capacity, posting averages of 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field.

Flagg’s former Duke teammate and Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has also generated considerable interest as a ROTY candidate this season. Emerging as one of Charlotte’s key players this season, with an average of 18.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.2% from three-point range, Knueppel could be a player to keep an eye on during this event.

Philadelphia’s VJ Edgecombe has also positioned himself as an exciting prospect. Boasting incredible athleticism and shot-making ability, the 76ers‘ rookie is sure to garner significant interest during the draft on Tuesday.

On an interesting note, the Pelicans‘ rookie duo of Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears has also been selected to represent their team at the Rising Stars event. Though the Pelicans have struggled this season, the pair of Queen and Fears has been a bright spot for the franchise, hinting at a more promising future.

Rising Stars Roster: G League

Sean East II – Salt Lake City Stars

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – San Diego Clippers

Ron Harper Jr. – Maine Celtics

David Jones Garcia – Austin Spurs

Alijah Martin – Raptors 905

Tristan Newton – Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Yang Hansen – Rip City Remix

The G League squad will also feature some talented players in the mix. Yanic Konan-Niederhauser and Yang Hansen may not have garnered much attention in the NBA, but both have been quite impressive in the G League.

Niederhauser is averaging 16.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, Hansen is putting up 18.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game to go with 2.0 assists.

David Jones Garcia may be another player to keep an eye on at the Rising Stars event. With averages of 28.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, the Austin Spurs forward could be a key player for the G League team at the event.

With the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 13, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, we look forward to seeing the league’s best and brightest face off against each other.