Have The Rockets Found A Combination Of Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson In Reed Sheppard?

During the Rockets’ most recent 135-112 win against the Wizards, a side-step three from their sophomore point guard, Reed Sheppard, went viral as it looked a lot like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson’s move from their prime days.

Sheppard finished the game with 21 points, three assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block. He stuffed the box score efficiently as he shot 72.7% from the field (8-of-11) and 62.5% (5-of-8) from the three-point line.

Reed Sheppard side step three 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3MLhN91tSa — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) November 13, 2025

NBA fans were very excited to see the promising point guard gain valuable minutes and show glimpses of resembling the eliteness of the Warriors’ former ‘Splash Brothers.’

Reed Sheppard may not have achieved all of his goals for his rookie season, as he spent a lot of time on the bench. But he’s certainly made himself a crucial part of the Rockets’ future, just 10 games into his sophomore season.

The point guard from Kentucky has been electric to start the season, despite coming off the bench for the Rockets. He has now put himself on track to be the future starting point guard of the team.

Sheppard evenly famously earned the nickname ‘Cocaine Curry’ among Rockets fans very early on in his career. Therefore, seeing him resemble Curry and Thompson is also an exciting moment for fans who saw the potential in him early.

But let’s come back to Earth in terms of rushing the comparisons. Sheppard has so far only averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.2 rebounds this season, while shooting 50% from three-point range in the first 10 games, and has not yet even earned a starter’s role with the coaching staff, as he only played 22 minutes per night.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 games of his sophomore season(2010-11), Curry averaged 20.4 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 46.3% from three-point range, while playing 34 minutes per night as a starter.

Similarly, Klay Thompson averaged 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the first 10 games of his sophomore season (2012-13), while playing 33 minutes per night as well.

I know, the offense was built around these two players for the Warriors; meanwhile, Sheppard is probably their fifth option on offense for the Rockets. Therefore, the circumstances for the comparison are totally different.

However, until he earns Ime Udoka’s trust, his progress on the path of eliteness to becoming like Curry or Thompson will be held back. But I have full faith that Udoka will find the perfect role for Sheppard to carve his own path to greatness with the Rockets. There’s a reason why Kevin Durant keeps singing praises of his young teammate.

Of course, one shot does not really make him like Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson, but it cannot be denied that Reed Sheppard is a part of the electricity that makes the Rockets an entertaining franchise to watch now. But doing it consistently on a nightly basis is what will bring Sheppard anywhere close to how good those future Hall of Famers are or were in their prime.

Therefore, as much as the Rockets fan in me wants to say they have found the next Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson, I do not believe Sheppard can match their eliteness until he becomes a starter for the Rockets.