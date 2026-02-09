Jayson Tatum Assigned To Celtics’ G League Affiliate Amid Injury Recovery

Jayson Tatum‘s return from injury has been one of the major talking points for the Boston Celtics lately. With positive updates on the superstar’s recovery, the Celtics are gradually getting back to full strength.

On that note, a recent update from the Celtics’ front office could suggest that this may happen sooner rather than later. With Jayson Tatum being assigned to practice with the Celtics’ G League affiliate team, the Maine Celtics, the forward is ramping up to return to action.

The official report stated that Tatum would join the Maine Celtics along with Hugo Gonzalez and Amari Williams for a practice session on Tuesday afternoon. Following the practice, Tatum will immediately be recalled to the Boston Celtics, where he will “continue with his rehab process.”

Having players rehabilitate from injury with G League teams has become a popular approach this season. Players such as Trae Young and LeBron James also underwent a similar procedure before being reinstated in the rotation.

The forward is likely to continue participating in 5-on-5 drills to return to game condition. This is an increasingly promising sign for the Celtics, considering that the reports have suggested that Tatum has only recently advanced to controlled 5-on-5 scrimmages.

Jayson Tatum’s importance to the Boston Celtics cannot be understated. With averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game last season, he is undoubtedly one of Boston’s best players.

Jayson Tatum Will Return When He Feels Right

While the update on Jayson Tatum’s recovery is promising, several steps must be taken to ensure that the forward is in ideal condition when he makes his long-awaited return to the floor. In light of this, ESPN’s Shams Charania noted that Tatum will only return when he feels like himself again.

“He still has more boxes to check,” Charania stated. “The next natural progression is for him to feel comfortable enough to move and practice with the rest of the roster and the rest of his teammates. There’s going to be normal nerves at this point in the calendar about making a return to a really good team and the expectations that come [with it].”

“What I was told over the weekend, though, is that Jayson Tatum has made it clear to people around him that he only wants to come back when he feels like Jayson Tatum, not if he’s a shell of himself, not if he’s a percentage of himself.”

Although Charania’s report reiterates the same point, it also reveals an interesting aspect of Tatum’s recovery journey.

Despite his absence, the Boston Celtics have been an incredibly competitive team this season, emerging as one of the top teams in the East, boasting a 34-19 record. With Jaylen Brown asserting himself as one of the best players in the league, the Celtics have looked threatening.

While having Tatum back in the rotation would undoubtedly be a positive sign for Boston’s title aspirations, at this point in the season, the impact it could have on the current rotation is also a concern. In this regard, Tatum himself has had doubts about making a comeback. Thus, ensuring that he feels like he’s at his best will be a priority.