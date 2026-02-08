Jayson Tatum Advances To 5-on-5 Scrimmages In Achilles Rehab With Potential Return Still In Play

The Jayson Tatum recovery timeline has taken a meaningful step forward, as the Boston Celtics star has advanced to controlled five-on-five scrimmages during his rehabilitation from a torn Achilles. While no return date has been set, the development keeps the door open for a potential comeback later this season, something that once felt far less realistic when the injury first occurred.

According to Shams Charania:

“Sources tell me Jayson Tatum has started controlled five-on-five scrimmaging with coaches. He has aggressively attacked his rehab at every turn. And listen, there are more boxes for Jayson Tatum to check. There are more phases in his rehab. He’s got to practice with the team, of course.”

“And then, again, there are also the normal nerves of coming back from an injury of this magnitude, a torn Achilles in May, to a really good team that has aspirations for potentially advancing in the playoffs.”

“And Jayson Tatum has made clear to people around him, from my understanding, that he wants to come back as close to Jayson Tatum as Jayson Tatum as possible. Not a shell of himself, not a lesser percentage of himself. And the other side of all that is the Celtics medical staff will have to clear him 100 percent before he can return.”

“And he himself will have to feel 100 percent confidence and trust in that leg before he makes a potential return this season.”

Earlier in the season, there was widespread belief that Tatum could make a late regular-season return. That optimism cooled after Tatum himself raised questions in a podcast appearance about whether playing this year made sense at all. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens echoed that caution, stating recently that Tatum still had considerable work left even if he ultimately decided to come back.

Still, the fact that Tatum is now scrimmaging five on five has naturally reignited hope. It represents a significant escalation from individual workouts and controlled drills, and it suggests his rehab has progressed without major setbacks. For a team with legitimate postseason ambitions, even the possibility of getting its franchise cornerstone back changes the internal calculus.

Before the injury, Tatum was coming off one of the best seasons of his career. During the 2024–25 campaign, he averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range. He remained Boston’s primary offensive engine and one of the league’s most complete two-way forwards.

Despite his absence, the Boston Celtics have remained competitive. Entering the All-Star break, Boston sits at 34–18, good for second place in the Eastern Conference. Their ability to stay afloat without Tatum has given the organization flexibility, allowing them to avoid unnecessary risk while still positioning themselves for a potential playoff run.

For now, the situation remains fluid. There is no guarantee Tatum will play this season, and expectations should remain measured. But with five-on-five action now part of his routine, the conversation has clearly shifted from ‘if’ he can return to ‘when’ and ‘under what conditions.’ For the Celtics, and for Tatum himself, that alone represents meaningful progress.