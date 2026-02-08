Stephen Curry Injury Update: Warriors Superstar Could Miss The 2026 All-Star Game

The Stephen Curry injury situation is becoming a growing concern for the Golden State Warriors, with the superstar guard now facing a real possibility of missing the 2026 NBA All-Star Game as the team prioritizes long term health over short term availability.

Curry has already missed 14 games due to lingering right knee issues, and head coach Steve Kerr indicated that the Warriors are strongly considering holding him out until after the All-Star break. While Curry has not been officially ruled out for the remaining games before the break, he has been listed as doubtful, signaling that Golden State is leaning toward caution rather than risk.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Kerr acknowledged that the team wants to give Curry time to fully address the knee discomfort instead of pushing him through games that may not be critical in the long run.

The injury has been described as patellofemoral pain syndrome, often referred to as runner’s knee. Curry attempted to play through the issue earlier in the season but was forced to exit a game against the Detroit Pistons on January 30 after the discomfort became more pronounced.

Since then, the Warriors have taken a conservative approach, recognizing how central Curry remains to their playoff hopes. Before the injury, the two-time MVP was averaging27.2 point, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range, production that underscores how much responsibility he still carries at age 37.

Golden State’s schedule before the All-Star break includes home games against the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs, but Curry is expected to miss both. The earliest realistic return date currently appears to be February 19 against the Boston Celtics, which would place his comeback firmly in the second half of the season.

That timeline would also mean Curry likely misses the All-Star festivities entirely, a notable absence given his stature and popularity, but one the Warriors seem willing to accept if it improves their postseason outlook.

The timing of Curry’s absence comes as the Warriors continue to navigate a transitional stretch. Jimmy Butler is out for the season with a torn ACL, while Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield were moved at the trade deadline in a deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to the Bay Area.

Porzingis himself is expected to remain sidelined until after the All-Star break, meaning Golden State will be shorthanded for at least another week. Kerr has noted that the plan is for both Curry and Porzingis to return fresh and fully healthy rather than rushed back into limited roles.

Without Curry, the Warriors have gone 5-9 this season, highlighting his impact. They currently sit 28-25, eighth in the Western Conference and firmly in the play-in picture. While they have some cushion over teams below them, the margin for error remains thin, especially with several Western contenders clustered closely together in the standings.

For Golden State, the decision is clear. The second half of the season will define whether this group can make noise beyond the play-in tournament, and that path depends almost entirely on a healthy Stephen Curry. Missing the All-Star Game may sting, but protecting their franchise cornerstone matters far more.