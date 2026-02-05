Warriors Pivot From Giannis Antetokounmpo To Kristaps Porzingis After Bucks Reject Their Trade Offer

The Warriors were reportedly targeting Giannis Antetokounmpo when the Bucks’ front office was open to listening to their offer. But once the Bucks’ front office rejected their trade offer, NBA insider Brett Siegel reports that they “quickly pivoted” from Antetokounmpo to Kristaps Porzingis.

“After a long meeting this afternoon, the Warriors quickly pivoted off their pursuit of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after being told Milwaukee would not be accepting their offer, sources told @ClutchPoints. Porzingis is a player the Warriors have long targeted.”

Subsequently, Porzingis was traded to the Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga in a blockbuster move with the Hawks. In the aftermath of the trade, they also moved Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Raptors for a 2026 second-round pick via the Lakers.

“This deal to acquire Porzingis is as is, with no picks. The Warriors are also sending Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Raptors, league sources confirm to @ClutchPoints. Golden State now has two open roster spots, flexibility to sign Pat Spencer, and can look at the buyout market,” Siegel further explained what happened behind the scenes of the trade on X.

“Kristaps Porzingis is on an expiring $30.7 million contract, which will create instant cap flexibility for the Warriors to make moves in the offseason. Pat Spencer will be converted to a standard contract,” Siegel subsequently reported on Spencer taking up the empty roster spot.

“A strong relationship between Hawks’ GM Onsi Saleh and Warriors’ GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. helped this deal come together. Porzingis has long been on the Warriors’ radar, dating back to 2023, plus Kuminga has a strong bond with Saleh,” concluded Siegel.

Porzingis seems like a short-term solution to the Warriors’ problems, but it is possible that they do not extend him over the summer, and he leaves as a free agent. This would give the Warriors the necessary flexibility to make a big move or a signing in free agency.

But this also means that the Warriors will no longer need to part ways with Draymond Green to become a contending team this season. According to Anthony Slate of ESPN, the Warriors are now planning to pair Porzingis and Green in the frontcourt.

“Porzingis has been on the Warriors’ radar dating back to his previous playoff runs with the Boston Celtics. They’ve been on a persistent search for a rim-protecting center who can hit threes and have long believed Porzingis would fit well in the frontcourt next to Draymond Green, who they now plan to keep despite dangling him in trade talks, sources said,” wrote Slater in his latest inside story of the trade.

This is definitely a solid winning move for the Warriors if Porzingis can get healthy. He is currently averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 45.7% from the field, but has only played in 17 games for the Hawks this season.

He can play much better than that if he stays healthy and provides an additional threat from range as a stretch big who can also protect the rim. This move helps the Warriors take some offensive load off of Curry’s shoulders, as a healthy Porzingis can easily average 20 points per night.

Porzingis will likely play his first game for the Warriors against the Suns or the Lakers in their next two games, as he is currently day-to-day in recovery from an illness.

While this is the unofficial end of their pursuit of Antetokounmpo, they could still pursue him in the offseason, when the Warriors have a lot more valuable draft picks to offer.