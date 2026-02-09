Naz Reid’s Fight Leads To Ejection At Hawks-Wolves Game

Monday night’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Atlanta Hawks eventually resulted in Minnesota notching a dominant 138-116 win over Atlanta. However, sparks flew early in the fourth quarter as a fight broke out between Naz Reid and Mouhamed Gueye.

Mo Gueye and Naz Reid get into it 👀 FIGHT NIGHT IN THE NBA.pic.twitter.com/b5M291Xg2H — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 10, 2026

At the start of the final frame, a personal foul by the Hawks’ big man triggered an immediate response from Naz Reid, who approached Gueye aggressively. Although the players on the court and the officials were quick to intervene, Reid and Gueye were already jawing at each other.

Matters escalated once Reid put his hands on Gueye’s jersey, his elbow effectively in the Hawks’ center’s face. Despite the efforts from players to pull the Wolves’ big man away, he maintained a strong grip.

Although coaches from both sides attempted to separate the two players, it was evident that they had no intention of stopping. Ultimately, however, they succeeded, but the consequences were inevitable.

NBA official Tony Brothers initially ruled the foul as a double technical on both players. After reviewing the play, both Naz Reid and Mouhamed Gueye were ejected, leaving the Wolves relatively shorthanded for the remainder of the fourth quarter.

Regardless, the win was truly a team effort on behalf of the Wolves. With seven players notching double-digit scoring on the night, led by Anthony Edwards‘ 30-point performance, Minnesota comfortably secured the victory over Atlanta.

Although Naz Reid was far from his best, the Wolves were in a solid position for the game. At the time of his ejection, Minnesota enjoyed a 19-point lead, despite a relatively poor showing in the third quarter. While the Hawks had some noteworthy displays, with CJ McCollum posting a game-high 38 points, it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Reid’s reaction may have been a product of frustration related to his underwhelming performance in the game.

In 21 minutes of action, the Wolves’ big man posted only seven points and six assists, shooting 0-5 from three-point range. In comparison, he was outplayed by Gueye, who recorded 10 points and seven rebounds on 4-8 shooting from the field in 20 minutes of action.

Monday night has been a lively one in the NBA, especially since a fight broke out during the Pistons-Hornets game, too. While this has been an entertaining sight for the fans, the implications for the teams could raise some concerns.

Although there have been internal issues lately, with this win, the Wolves snapped their two-game losing streak, improving to 33-22 on the season. While this is positive, if Naz Reid is suspended because of Monday night’s altercation, Minnesota may find itself in a vulnerable position.