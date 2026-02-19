Rockets Shrug Off Burner Account Drama As Durant Drops 35 Points In Win Against Hornets

The pregame storyline wasn’t about matchups or rotations – it was about Kevin Durant’s social media controversy. After reports surfaced that Durant had used a burner account to criticize teammates, including pointed comments about Jabari Smith Jr., the spotlight shifted squarely onto Houston’s locker room. Instead of letting it fracture the night, Durant responded the only way he knows how: with buckets.

Kevin Durant delivered a Hall-of-Fame-caliber performance, pouring in 35 points on 14-of-20 shooting, adding 8 rebounds and 3 blocks, and calmly closing out a tight 105-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets. He shot 5-of-5 from the free-throw line, turned the ball over just once in 36 minutes, and looked completely unfazed by the noise swirling around him.

Even more notable? Jabari Smith Jr., the primary subject of Durant’s leaked criticism, answered with one of his most efficient games of the season: 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 2-of-3 from deep, plus 7 rebounds. Whatever tension existed online didn’t show up on the floor. If anything, Houston looked unified, resilient, and focused when it mattered most.

1. Durant Let His Game Do The Talking

Kevin Durant stabilized everything. He finished with 35 points on 14-of-20 shooting, knocking down 2-of-4 from three and a perfect 5-of-5 at the line. In a four-point game, that kind of efficiency matters. Houston shot 48.8% as a team, and Durant was the clear engine.

He also added 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks in 36 minutes, impacting both ends. Despite the heavy usage, he committed just one turnover, helping Houston keep its total to 11 giveaways compared to Charlotte’s 16. That ball security proved critical in a tight finish.

The Rockets were actually outshot from three (Houston 9-of-32, Charlotte 14-of-42), but Durant’s shot-making inside the arc kept Houston afloat. When possessions slowed late, he delivered clean midrange looks and controlled the tempo.

2. Jabari Smith Jr. Answered In The Best Way Possible

After being the central figure in Durant’s online criticism, Jabari Smith Jr. responded with composure and production. He scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, hit 2-of-3 from deep, and grabbed 7 rebounds in 31 minutes.

Smith didn’t force offense. He let the game come to him, capitalizing on kick-outs and attacking soft closeouts. Houston’s spacing looked noticeably better when he was involved, particularly in second-half sets where he and Durant worked off high screens.

While Houston lost the rebounding battle 46-39, Smith’s activity on both ends helped limit second-chance damage. He also recorded a block and a steal, contributing to the Rockets’ overall defensive pressure.

3. Houston’s Defense Won The Possession Battle

Houston was able to dominate the possession battle, even though they were out-rebounded as well as out-assisted. Houston was credited with 15 steals and 8 blocks, as Charlotte turned the ball over 16 times. Thompson, Smith, and Alperen consistently pressured the Hornets, and even though they shot 42.9% from the field, the pressure was evident, as Houston forced the Hornets to take late shot-clock contested/decision-to-shoot shots.

These extra possessions mean a lot. Houston defended well and quickly turning the ball over to them on the other end of the court led to Houston scoring 16 fast break points, doubling that of Charlotte. In a game that was decided by four points, the defensive cuts quickly turned the ball over to Houston.

4. The Paint Was Houston’s Safe Haven

The Rockets leaned on interior scoring, as they were not shooting the ball well from the perimeter, going 9-of-32 for 28.1%. Houston, however, was eager to take it to the rim, as they outscored the Hornets 48-32 in the paint.

Despite poor shooting numbers (6-of-16), Alperen Sengun was able to finish through contact, scoring 13 points and adding 7 assists. Durant was also able to take advantage of the high paint scoring, as Charlotte had no answer for the mid-post, and Durant took most of his shots from there.

Along with the paint scoring, Houston also had good contributions on glass from Capela (limited minutes), and as a team, they shot a remarkable 92.3% from the line, going 12-of-13. When perimeter shots are not falling, they stay disciplined and continue to attack the paint.

5. Charlotte Had Chances, But Couldn’t Close

LaMelo Ball had a better-than-expected night, scoring 11 and dishing out 7 assists, and in addition to that, Grant Williams was hyper-effecient scoring 20 on 7-of-10 shooting, and 4-of-5 from three. Charlotte’s front court was expected to win the battle, and with Brandon Miller shooting, that was a good expectation to have. Miller finished with a horrific 5-of-22 shooting, 1-of-12 from 3, which killed Charlotte’s spacing. As a team, however, the Hornets shot a disappointing 33.3% from deep, and a lot of the three attempts were attempts that were taken in isolation.

Charlotte turned the ball over 23 times, while Houston only did so 15 times. In a tight game, those errors and Durant’s precise scoring were the gaps that made the difference between being close and winning it.