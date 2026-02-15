Ranking 10 Best Players In 2026 NBA All-Star Game: Edwards And Leonard Steal The Show

Finally, we saw competition.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game ditched the sleepy exhibition feel and delivered something fans have been begging for: intensity, pride, and actual defense. With three squads, Team World (international stars), Team Stripes (veterans and legends), and Team Stars (the league’s rising superstars), battling across four games, every possession mattered.

Overtime thrillers, 30-point eruptions, and a stunning 26-point swing in the finale gave this format immediate credibility.

Across Games 1-4, including Team Stars’ dramatic 37-35 OT win over Team World and their emphatic 47-21 demolition of Team Stripes in the finale, individual performances separated from the pack. Some veterans reminded us why they’ve ruled the league for a decade.

Some young stars made it clear that the future has already arrived. Here’s how the 10 best players of the night stack up, ranked from 10 to 1.

10. Kevin Durant

Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 0 TOV, 5-15 FG, 2-8 3-PT FG, 0-0 FT, 28 MIN

The raw totals don’t fully capture Kevin Durant’s impact, but they tell something of the story for him tonight. His spacing, gravity, and defensive activity (three steals, one block) were critical in Team Stripes’ victories early on.

More importantly, when possessions slowed and execution mattered, Durant’s shot creation was always a threat. In a night defined by competitiveness, he was the steady force even if his shot wasn’t falling as it normally would be.

9. Devin Booker

Stats: 7 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TOV, 7-13 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 0-0 FT, 19 MIN

Devin Booker didn’t light up the scoreboard the way he’s capable of, but he quietly controlled the pace for Team Stars in multiple stretches. His Game 1 passing (four assists) and rebounding presence in Game 3 showed maturity in an All-Star setting that often becomes shot-happy.

He was +14 in the opener and +22 in the finale blowout, proving his value went beyond scoring. Even when the shot attempts were limited, his spacing and decision-making made the Team Stars’ offense click.

8. Jalen Duren

Stats: 15 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TOV, 7-11 FG, 0-0 3-PT FG, 1-3 FT, 20 MIN

Jalen Duren was the unsung anchor of Team Stars. Efficient, physical, and relentless on the glass, he didn’t waste possessions, shooting 7-of-11 across his appearances.

His +23 in the championship game was the highest swing on the floor. In a format built around quick runs, rim pressure, and rebounding were gold. Duren delivered both, and he was one of the 10 best performers of the evening.

7. Jaylen Brown

Stats: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 0 TOV, 7-22 FG, 1-11 3-PT FG, 0-0 FT, 29 MIN

Jaylen Brown’s efficiency dipped considerably in the final game, but his two-way dominance earlier in the tournament was critical for Team Stripes’ wins. Brown was hungry to get shots up, and we have to give him credit for that.

Three blocks and two steals highlight his defensive presence. And his 11-point burst in Game 1 helped set the competitive tone that defined the night, so it makes sense to rank him so highly even if he shot under 50% from the field.

6. LeBron James

Stats: 15 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TOV, 5-11 FG, 3-7 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 21 MIN

Even in a youth-heavy showcase, LeBron James had some epic moments. His early-game shot-making and playmaking kept Team Stripes afloat in tight contests. He also made the hockey assist, which led to De’Aaron Fox’s game-winning three-pointer in Game 2.

While the finale turned lopsided and James could not prevent a blowout, his control and versatility across earlier games reminded everyone that basketball IQ doesn’t age. It is also great to see The King competing at the highest level with others around him because this could be the last time for all we know.

5. Tyrese Maxey

Stats: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 6 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 7-15 FG, 2-9 3-PT FG, 0-0 FT, 24 MIN

Tyrese Maxey may have had the most disruptive defensive performance of anyone in the tournament. Six steals in limited minutes is outrageous in an All-Star setting, and he literally ran Team Stripes out of the building.

Offensively, he attacked gaps and pushed tempo. Even when the three-ball didn’t fully cooperate, his speed bent defenses and helped Team Stars create separation in the decisive fourth game.

4. Cade Cunningham

Stats: 15 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK, 4 TOV, 6-13 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Cade Cunningham stuffed the stat sheet in classic “do-it-all” fashion. Three steals and three blocks from a lead guard in an All-Star environment speak volumes about his competitive motor. Cade literally ran the show for Team Stars tonight.

He orchestrated late-game possessions in tight matchups and showed he might be the best point guard in the world right now. The efficiency wasn’t pristine, but the control and impact were undeniable.

3. Victor Wembanyama

Stats: 33 PTS, 10 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3 BLK, 2 TOV, 10-13 FG, 4-5 3-PT FG, 9-9 FT, 20 MIN

Victor Wembanyama wanted to win the All-Star Game desperately, and even if he couldn’t, he was absurdly efficient. Going 10-13 from the field, perfect from the line, and four triples in limited action is video-game production.

Even in a condensed format, his presence altered shots and spacing. When he found rhythm in Game 3 (19 points), it felt unstoppable. Team World leaned on him heavily, and for good reason. Victor was one of the three stars who put the most effort in this game, and he deserves all the credit for that.

2. Kawhi Leonard

Stats: 37 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 4 STL, 0 BLK, 3 TOV, 13-24 FG, 7-12 3-PT FG, 4-5 FT, 34 MIN

Kawhi Leonard delivered the single most dominant scoring performance of the tournament: 31 points on 11-of-13 shooting in Game 3.

Seven triples overall and elite defensive instincts fueled Team Stripes’ strongest moments. When healthy and locked in, he still bends big games to his will.

It was great to see the veteran playing at this elite level again, and quite frankly, he has been playing the best basketball since he was a member of the Toronto Raptors. However, he doesn’t rank ahead of tonight’s All-Star Game MVP.

1. Anthony Edwards

Stats: 32 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TOV, 13-22 FG, 6-15 3-PT FG, 0-0 FT, 26 MIN

Awarded All-Star Game MVP for being the best player on the winning side, Anthony Edwards was pure electricity. He had scoring bursts in every appearance and looked like the most natural bucket-getter on the floor for Team Stars.

His Game 3 and Game 4 stretches, particularly the championship blowout, felt like a passing-of-the-torch moment. When the lights were brightest, he hunted shots and converted efficiently. Out of all the stars who shone brightest, including the unbelievable Kawhi Leonard, Edwards was the man tonight.