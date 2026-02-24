ESPN Predicts 5 NBA Superstars Will Not Play For 2028 Team USA

ESPN’s early projection for the 2028 Olympic roster has already sparked debate, and not because of who made the cut. It is because of who did not.

With Los Angeles set to host the Games, ESPN predicted a Team USA pool featuring:

– Cooper Flagg

– Kon Knueppel

– Jalen Duren

– Amen Thompson

– Scottie Barnes

– Cade Cunningham

– Anthony Edwards

– Chet Holmgren

– Jalen Williams

– Tyrese Haliburton

– Bam Adebayo

– Jayson Tatum

It is a fascinating blend of established stars and rising prospects. It is also missing several current superstars who, on paper, would still be elite options in 2028.

All-Snub Team:

– Tyrese Maxey

– Devin Booker

– Jaylen Brown

– Kevin Durant

– Joel Embiid

An All-Snub lineup of these five stars could arguably challenge that projected starting five. That alone says everything about how controversial this projection feels.

Some omissions are easier to rationalize. Embiid’s injury history makes long-term Olympic availability uncertain. Banking on a 7-footer with repeated knee issues is risky in a short tournament format. That is understandable.

Kevin Durant is a different conversation. He will be 39 during the 2028 Olympics, and while that age raises questions, Durant has already made it clear he wants to compete if he earns the spot. He is currently averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on near 50/40/90 splits and remains one of the most efficient scorers in the league. If he maintains anything close to this level, dismissing him outright feels premature.

LeBron James has already said he will not participate in 2028, and Stephen Curry has indicated he is unlikely, even though reports suggest he may still consider it. That generational transition makes sense as Team USA cannot rely on legends forever.

The more puzzling omissions are Maxey, Booker, and Brown.

By 2028, all three will still be in their prime. Maxey continues to grow as a dynamic scorer and shot creator. Booker has already carried Team USA scoring loads in international competition and remains one of the league’s most polished offensive players. Brown, a Finals MVP, is a two-way wing built for FIBA basketball with his physicality and versatility.

Instead, ESPN’s projection leans heavily into upside. Kon Knueppel, Amen Thompson, Jalen Duren, and Scottie Barnes are outstanding young talents, but projecting them over established All-NBA level stars is bold. International tournaments are not development labs. They are pressure-packed, single-elimination environments where experience often matters more than potential.

At the same time, this may reflect a broader strategic shift. The 2024 roster felt like a final chapter for a golden era. By 2028, USA Basketball could prioritize building chemistry among players who will carry the national team into the 2030s. Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams represent that next wave.

Still, it is difficult to imagine leaving a healthy Devin Booker or Jaylen Brown at home while handing spots to players who have yet to make deep playoff runs. International basketball punishes mistakes quickly. Proven shot creation and late-game composure often separate gold from silver.

Ultimately, projections in 2026 for a 2028 roster are speculative at best. Injuries, breakout seasons, and regression will reshape the landscape. What this list really highlights is the depth of American talent. When legitimate All-NBA players can form an All-Snub Team that looks like a medal favorite, it speaks to how competitive the selection process will be.

If anything, ESPN’s projection ensures that the race for 2028 will be fierce long before the opening ceremony begins.