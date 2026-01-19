Deandre Ayton Makes Lakers History Against Raptors; JJ Redick Hails Dominant Performance

Deandre Ayton speaks to the media on his perfect night for the Lakers while JJ Redick hails his performance against the Raptors.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) shoots against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) shoots against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Deandre Ayton made history for the Lakers tonight as he became the only player to ever record 25 points while shooting 100% from the field with zero turnovers.

Moreover, he’s only the fourth player in the Lakers’ history to score 25 points in a game with 10 rebounds and 100% efficiency from the field, after Mitch Kupchak, Wilt Chamberlain, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Therefore, a dominant night for Ayton helped the Lakers come away with a 110-93 win over the Raptors. He finished the game with 25 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, and one block while shooting 10-10 from the field (100 FG%).

Following the game, Ayton spoke to Mike Trudell on the sidelines and addressed his game tonight. He revealed how the Lakers converted defense to smooth transition offense and how Luka Doncic and LeBron James helped him get several comfortable looks tonight.

“We didn’t want to take another L and bring it home. JJ was really on us about taking pride in our defense and closing out possessions,” began Ayton.

“Toronto is a hard-crashing team; they still had a lot of second chances, but we still had the chance to get the dub. But we still have a lot to learn in closing out defensive possessions,” said Ayton on the Lakers’ defense tonight.

“Really them just running the floor, crashing the glass hard, and just posting up, making it a physical game in the beginning,” said Ayton on where he found his rhythm on the floor tonight.

“The refs let us play tonight, especially when it came to pace and a little physicality to the game. That’s where I do well, so I felt good tonight. I really appreciate Luka and LeBron for finding me and getting me in my spots to get me some easy looks.”

The Lakers’ head coach, JJ Redick, heard about the elite company that Ayton joined tonight. He spoke about it during the postgame press conference.

“He was phenomenal. He’s had a number of these games where he scores efficiently. But from a production standpoint, to get 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, he’s had games like this, which are huge for our team.”

Redick further elaborated on how Ayton’s teammates began trusting him much more in this game, and he made some tough, physical plays to ensure that he doesn’t miss a shot from the floor tonight.

During a time when the Lakers were reportedly contemplating moving on from Ayton as a foundational piece, and his role on the team was the subject of intense discussion, such a performance reinforces the idea that Ayton might be a long-term solution if the Lakers remain patient.

They improved to 25-16 following the win over the Raptors tonight. The Lakers will now go on an eight-game road stretch beginning with a clash against the Nuggets in Denver on Tuesday, January 20.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in action against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Lakers Player Ratings: Dynamic Duo Combine For 49 Points To Down Raptors 110-93
Next Article Jan 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball down court against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Luka Doncic Reacts To The First Half Of Lakers’ Season; Optimistic About 8-Game Road Trip
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like