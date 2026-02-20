Jordan Ott Frustrated With Losing Devin Booker To Injury Against Spurs

Suns injury update: Jordan Ott speaks on Devin Booker's hip issue forcing an early exit from tonight's loss against the Spurs.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns were stunned on the road tonight as the Spurs defeated them 94-121. But the worst news for them is that, midway through the second quarter, they lost Devin Booker to an injury (right hip soreness) as he did not return in the second half at all.

He finished the game with just five points and one rebound in nine minutes of combined action in two quarters. Booker shot 2-6 from the floor (33.3 FG%).

Following the game, Jordan Ott (the Suns’ head coach) and Jalen Green both spoke to the media and addressed the impact of Booker’s absence tonight and what this means for the Suns going forward.

“Tried to go back out there. Save himself from himself. Wanted to go out and play. Wasn’t moving great when he came back in,” said Ott on what went into deciding that Booker was done for the night.  

“He felt good enough to come back in, and the 1st couple of times up and down, I didn’t notice anything, and then definitely noticed there at the end of that 2nd stint.”

The Suns’ head coach further elaborated on how the team responded to Booker’s injury.

“I just want to see the guys play together. That’s it. That’s it, and I probably didn’t handle it right in-game when we got the news,” Ott further said.

“I thought we battled back there at the end of the 2nd quarter to get in it, and then just the start of the 3rd, they just overwhelm you. Like their physicality and their size and athleticism, the ability to put the ball down on the ground and into your chest, it’s hard to guard,” the Suns’ head coach further added.

The Suns began their season without Jalen Green, who missed several games due to a hamstring injury. Subsequently, upon his return, Booker missed several games due to an ankle sprain. And now, he might end up missing more time.

“It’s been tough. He started the year off playing every game, and I was out the whole time. It’s only one game. He can take his time. By the time he gets back, I’ll have my rhythm. He’s already going to have his rhythm. DB (Dillon Brooks) coming back,” said Green after the game on playing without Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks tonight.

Green finished the game leading all scorers with 26 points, three rebounds, two assists, and three steals while shooting 11-23 from the floor (FG%) and 4-9 (3P%).

The Suns have fallen to 32-24 as a result of this loss to the Spurs, who extended their winning streak to seven games tonight and improved to 39-16 for the season. Phoenix will now host the Magic at home on Saturday, February 21. Hopefully, this soreness issue doesn’t sideline Booker for long.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks with the referee in the first quarter during a game against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images Warriors Player Ratings: Porzingis Debut Goes To Waste In 121-110 Loss Against Celtics As Curry Sits
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like