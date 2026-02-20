Jordan Ott Frustrated With Losing Devin Booker To Injury Against Spurs

The Suns were stunned on the road tonight as the Spurs defeated them 94-121. But the worst news for them is that, midway through the second quarter, they lost Devin Booker to an injury (right hip soreness) as he did not return in the second half at all.

He finished the game with just five points and one rebound in nine minutes of combined action in two quarters. Booker shot 2-6 from the floor (33.3 FG%).

Following the game, Jordan Ott (the Suns’ head coach) and Jalen Green both spoke to the media and addressed the impact of Booker’s absence tonight and what this means for the Suns going forward.

“Tried to go back out there. Save himself from himself. Wanted to go out and play. Wasn’t moving great when he came back in,” said Ott on what went into deciding that Booker was done for the night.

“He felt good enough to come back in, and the 1st couple of times up and down, I didn’t notice anything, and then definitely noticed there at the end of that 2nd stint.”

The Suns’ head coach further elaborated on how the team responded to Booker’s injury.

“I just want to see the guys play together. That’s it. That’s it, and I probably didn’t handle it right in-game when we got the news,” Ott further said.

“I thought we battled back there at the end of the 2nd quarter to get in it, and then just the start of the 3rd, they just overwhelm you. Like their physicality and their size and athleticism, the ability to put the ball down on the ground and into your chest, it’s hard to guard,” the Suns’ head coach further added.

The Suns began their season without Jalen Green, who missed several games due to a hamstring injury. Subsequently, upon his return, Booker missed several games due to an ankle sprain. And now, he might end up missing more time.

“It’s been tough. He started the year off playing every game, and I was out the whole time. It’s only one game. He can take his time. By the time he gets back, I’ll have my rhythm. He’s already going to have his rhythm. DB (Dillon Brooks) coming back,” said Green after the game on playing without Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks tonight.

Green finished the game leading all scorers with 26 points, three rebounds, two assists, and three steals while shooting 11-23 from the floor (FG%) and 4-9 (3P%).

The Suns have fallen to 32-24 as a result of this loss to the Spurs, who extended their winning streak to seven games tonight and improved to 39-16 for the season. Phoenix will now host the Magic at home on Saturday, February 21. Hopefully, this soreness issue doesn’t sideline Booker for long.