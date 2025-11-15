Warriors Survive Against Spurs In Epic Win: Curry Drops 49

The Golden State Warriors needed to get through this matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, and Stephen Curry made sure they secured a strong win. Curry had one of his signature performances, scoring 49 points on an impressive 16-of-26 shooting. He led the Warriors to a thrilling 109-108 victory, marking Golden State’s first NBA Cup win of the season.

Even though the Warriors struggled in many aspects of the game because of Victor Wembanyama’s prowess, they prevailed thanks to Curry’s shooting and his championship experience, which the Spurs could not equal. Golden State swept the two-game series in San Antonio, making strong fourth-quarter runs in both games.

This matchup felt like a playoff game, featuring a fourth quarter where stars exchanged blows. The Warriors relied on their experience and Curry’s scorching shooting, even as Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox pushed them to their limits. Golden State managed to secure the crucial win, so let’s recap this unforgettable night.

Curry’s 49-Point Masterclass Saves Golden State

Curry had one of the best scoring nights of his career, scoring 49 points against the Spurs. He shot 9-of-17 from three and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Whenever the Warriors’ offense struggled, shooting just 42% and registering 18 assists as a team, Curry stepped up. His +9 in a one-point game highlights his importance: Golden State could barely function without him.

Only two other Warriors reached double figures, and the starters other than Curry shot a combined 16-of-41. Still, Curry came through in crucial moments, sinking two free throws with six seconds left to secure the win after being fouled by De’Aaron Fox. He scored nearly half of the Warriors’ 109 points, reminding everyone that the greatest shooter ever can still win games with his shooting.

Warriors Win Despite Spurs Winning Nearly Every Team Battle

Golden State managed an unexpected victory in a close one despite losing many statistical battles. San Antonio shot better from the field (46% to 42%), won the rebounding contest 47-39, had 28 assists compared to Golden State’s 18, and dominated in the paint 40-32.

The Spurs also outscored the Warriors 18-7 in fast-break points. These figures suggest the Spurs should have won easily. But the Warriors made up for it by excelling in two areas: hitting threes and forcing turnovers.

Golden State sank 17 three-pointers, matching San Antonio’s total and nearly doubling their attempts. Defensively, the Warriors’ 9 steals and 8 blocks turned the Spurs’ 21 turnovers into 23 points. Even with Draymond Green fouling out, Golden State’s defense disrupted San Antonio’s offense just long enough for Curry to finish the game.

Wembanyama Dominates Inside, But Spurs Can’t Finish the Job

Victor Wembanyama was a powerful presence, scoring 26 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and adding four assists and three blocks on 10-of-21 shooting. He consistently punished the Warriors inside and led a Spurs defense that limited Golden State to just 32 points in the paint. Wembanyama posted a +6 in 38 minutes, showing that San Antonio controlled the game when he was on the floor.

However, Wembanyama’s strong performance wasn’t enough to overcome the Spurs’ difficulties in crunch time. San Antonio missed several good shots in the last minute and failed to convert on many opportunities close to the basket. They finished with 11 offensive rebounds but converted too few second-chance points.

On a night when they shot well and got solid performances from Champagnie (14 points), the Spurs still couldn't overcome their 21 turnovers. As a team that is improving, they might learn from this to perform better in tight games.

Warriors’ Supporting Cast Delivers Just Enough to Survive

While Curry was the star, other players contributed significantly. Brandin Podziemski's three triples off the bench were important.

Every basket counted in a one-point game, and the Warriors got just enough help from their supporting players. Defensively, Draymond Green dealt with foul trouble but still managed eight rebounds, eight assists, and four blocks before fouling out in 33 minutes.

Gary Payton II provided defense and hit a crucial three-pointer in the fourth quarter. Golden State didn't get a perfect performance from its role players, far from it in statistical terms, but they offered just what was needed to keep the Warriors in the game until Curry could close it out.