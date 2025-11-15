Victor Wembanyama Gets Into Heated Exchange With Draymond Green During Spurs-Warriors Game

Victor Wembanyama and Draymond Green got into it during Friday’s NBA Cup game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. Green was up to his usual antics during an inbounds play in the fourth quarter, as he seemed to be trying to get into Wembanyama’s head by playing some physical defense.

Green might have been able to get some players off their game in that moment, but not Wembanyama. The Frenchman responded in the best way possible, as he posterized the Warriors veteran in some style. Wembanyama taunted Green after the dunk, which actually didn’t count, and the two exchanged words afterward.

Never call Wemby soft again HE’S A MF DAWG pic.twitter.com/8cwdS1sPnm — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) November 15, 2025

Jeremy Sochan then got in on the action as he shoved Green, and a bit of a scuffle broke out. Fortunately, the situation didn’t escalate too much, and no technical fouls were handed out as a result.

Unfortunately for Wembanyama, the officials called Green for a foul when the ball was being inbounded, so no points were awarded on the play.

Wembanyama did make plenty of other special plays on the night and finished with 26 points (10-21 FG), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and three blocks. It looked like the 21-year-old was going to lead the Spurs to victory when they led 95-85 with under seven minutes remaining, but the visitors managed to turn things around.

Stephen Curry would score 11 points from then on to lead the Warriors to a remarkable 109-108 comeback win. Curry was by far the best player on the court on the night, racking up 49 points (16-26 FG), four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

This was Curry’s second straight 45-point game against the Spurs, having put up 46 points in a 125-120 win on Wednesday. The Spurs are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, but they had no answer for the 37-year-old. It’s remarkable just how well Curry is playing at his age.

As for Green, he had six points (3-12 FG), eight rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks against the Spurs. The 35-year-old struggled to put the ball in the basket, but got the last laugh with the win.

The Warriors have now improved to 8-6 thanks to these back-to-back wins against the Spurs. They’ll be in action next against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday at 7 PM ET.

The Spurs, meanwhile, have dropped to 8-4 and are up against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 4 PM ET.