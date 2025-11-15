JJ Redick Reacts To Luka Doncic’s Struggles, Reveals Lakers’ Availability vs. Bucks

After Luka Doncic struggled in the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans, JJ Redick pointed to execution issues.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick makes a call to the bench during the first quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Lakers got the win, but Luka Doncic had another rough night. Following a 118-104 victory over the Pelicans, head coach JJ Redick addressed his star guard’s recent struggles and shared an optimistic update on the team’s overall health heading into Saturday’s game.

“Last two games, they’ve had All-NBA defenders on him,” said Redick in the post-game press conference. “We gotta do a better job at getting the ball to him in the right spots. We tried with some choice stuff and we tried with some random flash stuff and couldn’t get the right execution on it.”

Despite Luka finishing with 24 points on 37.5 percent shooting, Redick didn’t sound overly concerned. He expects the offense to clean things up soon and confirmed that the full rotation should be available for the second night of this back-to-back.

Asked if everyone who played on Friday would be active against the Bucks, Redick didn’t hesitate.

“I would anticipate, yeah.”

It was far from a clean win for the Lakers, who finished with 17 turnovers in the game. Luka’s struggles stalled the offense at times, giving the Pelicans a window to get back into the game.

Thanks to a team-high 31 points from Austin Reaves, Los Angeles was still able to escape with the win tonight, but there is some lingering uncertainty about Luka’s trajectory.

He’s cooled off after a tough start, following up a 19-point game against the Thunder with today’s abysmal shooting performance. Opponents are making a point to bring extra pressure on Luka, assigning their top defenders to him in an effort to disrupt his game.

Over the course of a long season, stretches like this are to be expected, but the Lakers cannot afford any major setbacks. In a stacked Western Conference, every game matters and that means Doncic must be at his best to give his team a fighting chance.

It remains to be seen how the Lakers will adjust, but Redick knows that the key involves helping Doncic get to his spots. Having LeBron James back would also be a huge help, but he’s not set to return until later this month.

For tomorrow’s game, the Lakers will have to do without him once again, but most of the rest of the rotation will be available. As they take on the Bucks at Fiserv Forum, they’ll need all hands on deck to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo and secure their second straight win.

As for Luka, he’s still on track for his best season yet with averages of 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game on 47.6 percent shooting. He is the focal point of the Lakers’ offense, which is why Redick must develop a plan to get him going tomorrow. If he shoots 37.5 percent again, it will not bode well for their chances to make it two straight wins.

Ultimately, if the Lakers can give Doncic cleaner looks and limit their turnovers, they should have a real shot at coming out of Milwaukee with a win. It all starts with execution and trusting the system, and if Luka finds his rhythm early, this team has the talent to match up with anyone in the West.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) posts up on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Victor Wembanyama Gets Into Heated Exchange With Draymond Green During Spurs-Warriors Game
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like