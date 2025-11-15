“I Done Messed Up” – Deandre Ayton Admits He Was Confused At The End Of Lakers-Pelicans NBA Cup Game

Deandre Ayton did not know the rules of the NBA Cup.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Deandre Ayton impressed in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 118-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Friday in what was also an NBA Cup clash. While there was a lot to like about Ayton’s play against the Pelicans, he did make a bit of a mistake in the closing stages of the contest.

Ayton passed up an easy shot near the rim with just over 30 seconds remaining as he presumably didn’t want to run up the score. The 27-year-old appeared to be unaware of the point differential rules and admitted postgame that he didn’t know about it.

“I was a little confused,” Ayton said, via Dave McMenamin. “… Listen here, bro, just trying to get the dub and get up out of here… You see me, I didn’t want to shoot it ’cause I’m like that’s Willie Green. I didn’t really [want to rub it in]. Ain’t we just got to win the game? What does it matter with the points?”

Pelicans head coach Willie Green was an assistant for the Phoenix Suns during Ayton’s time there, and he didn’t want to run up the score against his team. The big man didn’t realize that if two teams have identical records in the cup, the one with the better point differential would advance to the knockouts.

“Oh, so that’s why Marcus Smart was on my tail like that,” Ayton stated. “… [He said], ‘Score the ball, DA!’… I’m like, ‘Oh, oh, my bad. Alright.'”

Ayton was then told that the differential wouldn’t matter in the Lakers’ group if they went 4-0, and he stated that it is indeed their goal. They are currently 2-0, and you’d back them to remain perfect as they have games against the struggling Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks left.

Where the point differential could still come into play, though, is in determining the seeding in the knockouts. If a team in each of the other two groups went 4-0 and had a better margin, the Lakers would be seeded below them, meaning they would lose out on homecourt in the quarterfinals.

It should come as little surprise that Ayton had no idea about any of this.

“I done messed up,” Ayton said. “Oh, that’s bad.”

Fortunately for the Lakers, the San Antonio Spurs lost 109-108 to the Golden State Warriors later in the night, which meant no team in West Group C will go 4-0. So, if they win every game in West Group B, the lowest they can finish is second. That, in turn, would mean the Lakers play the quarterfinals at home. They wouldn’t have known that at the time, though.

It is a bit surprising that the Lakers’ coaching staff didn’t tell the players beforehand that they should try to run up the score if they could. That is usually frowned upon, but it’s acceptable when it comes to the cup.

Still, that one mistake doesn’t take away from the fact that Ayton played very well against the Pelicans. He had 20 points (10-11 FG), 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block on the night.

Austin Reaves showered praise on Ayton after the game for a monstrous performance. The Lakers, who are now 9-4, are hard to beat when he plays that well.

Ayton and the Lakers are in action next against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Saturday at 8 PM ET. The big man is going to have his hands full as he will be tasked with limiting Giannis Antetokounmpo’s impact on the game.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Oct 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick makes a call to the bench during the first quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images JJ Redick Reacts To Luka Doncic’s Struggles, Reveals Lakers’ Availability vs. Bucks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like