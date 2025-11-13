Stephen Curry And Under Armour End Longtime Partnership

Stephen Curry is officially entering sneaker free agency. After years with Under Armour, the Warriors star is taking the next step with his Curry Brand and parting ways with the company that helped launch his signature shoe empire.

“Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Under Armour have parted ways, ending their longstanding partnership,” reported Shams Charania. “Curry’s standalone endeavor Curry Brand will move forward independently.”

While Curry and Under Armour will still release shoes through 2026, the brand’s future will be independent of his former partner. It marks a major change in direction for one of the most influential athletes in basketball.

“Curry’s shoes through Under Armour will continue as planned through 2026, but he and his company Curry Brand are entering sneaker free agency.”

Under Armour, along with Nike, Reebok, and Adidas, is one of the four major product brands that dominate the sports sphere. Their active partnerships include stars such as Joel Embiid and De’Aaron Fox. Until just recently, Curry was the face of the brand, and he’s grateful for the role they played in enhancing his legacy.

“Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe. I’ll always be grateful for that,” said Curry in a statement. “Curry Brand was created to change the game for good and over the past five years, we successfully changed the game for kids, for communities, and for basketball. What Curry Brand stands for, what I stand for and my commitment to that mission will never change, it’s only growing stronger. I’m excited for a future that’s focused on aggressive growth with a continued commitment to keep showing up for the next generation.”

The four-time champion initially signed with Nike before making the jump to Under Armour in 2013. The deal came fresh off the heels of a breakout season, where he averaged 22.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game for the Warriors.

Steph remained with the brand through the height of his Warriors tenure, becoming one of their featured and most popular athletes. By 2023, his signature Curry Brand sneakers raked in over $250 million in annual sales for Under Armour.

Today, at 37 years old, Steph remains one of the most recognizable and polarizing stars in the league. Now in his 17th season, not much has changed about Steph’s game, but he’ll have to decide on a new home for his sneaker line.

With his Under Armour era over, Steph is free to decide his next basketball affiliation and it’s sure to break the internet. Whether it’s with Nike or a smaller company like Reebok, Steph’s sneakers will sell. Now, it’s just a matter of how he wants his brand portrayed.

In the world of sneakers, Stephen Curry just became the biggest free agent on the market. His legacy is already locked in, but this next move will shape the next chapter of his career off the court. Wherever he lands, expect it to be big. Steph doesn’t take shots he doesn’t think he can make.