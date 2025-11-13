Jalen Brunson’s Status For Friday Revealed After Late Exit vs. Magic

The Knicks may be without their best player for a while. Late in Wednesday’s loss to the Magic, Jalen Brunson came down awkwardly after a drive to the basket. Now, with just one day until their next matchup, Shams Charania is reporting a less-than-ideal update on the Knicks’ star guard.

“New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson sustained a Grade 1 right ankle sprain and will miss Friday’s game against the Miami Heat,” reported ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday. “He will be evaluated daily.”

Brunson dropped 31 points, three rebounds, and six assists in the loss to the Magic. He was doing everything for his team, just like he’s been doing since his arrival. Sadly, he pulled himself out after nearly 37 minutes of play and is now set to miss his first game of the season.

The good news is that a Grade 1 sprain is the mildest type there is, meaning Brunson will likely not miss significant time. In fact, he’s day-to-day, meaning that he could return as soon as Monday for a rematch against the Heat.

At 7-4, it has been a mixed season for the Knicks, full of highs and lows that have caused some uncertainty toward their standing. While they made the Conference Finals back in May, they failed to close the deal against the Pacers and missed their best chance to make a Finals run.

This season, with a new coach, increased chemistry, and a star-studded roster, the Knicks are in a position to achieve redemption, but the road has not been easy through the first 11 games.

As it stands, only Brunson can carry this group to glory, and he’s been on fire with averages of 28.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game on 46.8 percent shooting. Hopefully, he can come back soon and make a full recovery.

If not, the Knicks will have to rely on other stars to step up and fill in the gaps, like Karl-Anthony Towns. Now in his second full season in New York, Towns has been a steady hand and he’ll be carrying the burden with Brunson out. Until he returns, Towns will have to elevate his game, and it starts tomorrow.

No matter how the next game goes, the Knicks must learn how to adapt if they want to keep up with Eastern Conference juggernauts like the Cavaliers, Pistons, and 76ers. Injuries are unavoidable, but how the Knicks handle them will make or break their season.

As presently constructed, New York should have more than enough to keep the momentum going this week, but you can bet they’ll be counting down the days until Jalen’s return. Without their star guard, the Knicks lack a true identity and a closer who can seal games down the stretch.

The Knicks are built to win now, but that starts with keeping their best players healthy. If Jalen Brunson can return soon and stay on the court, New York will remain in the fight. But if this injury lingers, it could derail everything they’ve worked to build this season.