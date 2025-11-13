NBA Fans Troll Nico Harrison As Former Mavericks GM Decides Next Step In NBA Career

Fans react to Nico Harrison deciding what's next in his NBA career after parting ways with the Mavericks.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Oct 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Patrick Dumont, the Mavericks’ Governor, recently announced that the franchise had decided to part ways with its general manager, Nico Harrison, after the poor start to the season. He reportedly admitted that the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers was a “mistake.”

Among all the criticism of Harrison’s decisions and the discourse around him being made a scapegoat, one of the lingering questions was what Harrison would do next in his career. According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Nico Harrison has decided his next step would be to take some time off to be with his family before considering a potential return to the league.

“He’s in good spirits, man. He’s going to take some time to be with himself and his family and get away from everything,” said Haynes while describing it as a “tough situation” for him.

“I think when you look at his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks, you had some good times, definitely had some bad times. He guided the team to the NBA Finals, and they have visions of getting further than that, but ultimately, his tenure is going to be defined by the Luka Doncic trade and what he got in return, and other people will say what he didn’t get in return. So, it was a tough situation, but something we saw coming definitely over this past week or so.”

NBA fans saw this on social media and expressed their opinions about Harrison’s decision. The Mavericks fans and Lakers fans have mixed emotions about Harrison losing his job. While most Lakers fans were thanking him and claiming he needs a much-deserved break, other NBA fans ruthlessly trolled him for making his own bed with his actions.

“A legend like him deserves all the time he needs.”

“He created the tough situation lol.”

“Where is he gonna go?? Luka is an international superstar; everyone knows about this.”

“Lmfao, man traded a generational talent for absolute no reason ‘dealing with a tough situation.'”

“Imagine emotionally scarring an entire fanbase for the rest of their lives and then calling it a “tough situation” for you and your family lol. This dude is so clueless.”

“Sounding like a toxic ex when he has to break up with his girl after he’s the reason the relationship ended.”

Harrison took over as the general manager of the Mavericks in 2021. After their 2024 run to the NBA Finals, Harrison also signed a multi-year extension with the team. His overall record with the team was 182-157.

But the gut punch for the franchise has been that since Doncic was traded away from the Mavericks in February this year, they have had a record of 16-29. They’ve failed to show cohesiveness, consistency, or potential for collaboration.

It shows that while it seemed that his future was secure with the franchise, the gravity of one mistake eventually cost him his job. Even though it helped the Mavericks get Cooper Flagg with the No.1 overall pick.

The details of the extension are unknown, so we do not know how much salary he has earned over the years. However, we hope he finds his way back on his feet eventually.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a three point shot against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Jalen Brunson’s Status For Friday Revealed After Late Exit vs. Magic
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like