Jimmy Butler’s Agent Sends Strong Message About Winning A Title Despite Torn ACL

The moment Jimmy Butler went down, the building went quiet. Midway through the third quarter at Chase Center, Butler came down awkwardly after securing an entry pass and immediately grabbed his knee. Teammates helped him off the floor, and the early fear was confirmed not long after. Butler suffered a torn ACL, a season-ending injury that abruptly shut the door on what had been one of the most important stretches of his career with the Golden State Warriors.

At 36, an ACL tear is the kind of injury that invites uncomfortable questions. Retirement whispers surfaced almost instantly. That is why the response from Butler’s longtime agent, Bernie Lee, landed with such force around the league. Rather than hedging or offering vague optimism, Lee delivered a clear and defiant message.

“Obviously a gut punch on every level for Jimmy and the entire group, but I firmly believe that this is a part of the journey and we can’t only expect to take the good things out of it. We’ve watched life happen to countless others and now it’s his turn to face this. It’s how life works.”

“I’ve known for over 10 years now that Jimmy is going to win a championship before he is done. My belief in that is unwavering. I’ve watched Jimmy support and uplift and change the lives of countless people, including my own and now is a time for people to rally around him and offer him that same support, which we will.”

“We will make some functional decisions here in the next few days and then we are onto the next…If you know anything about Jimmy you know exactly how he will attack this challenge. Put simply, he has this.”

It was not said for headlines. Lee has represented Butler for over a decade and knows the grind behind the reputation. His comments reframed the injury not as a closing chapter, but as another test in a career defined by surviving tests others fail.

The timing could not have been worse for Golden State. The Warriors were in the middle of their best run of the season, climbing back into the playoff picture after months of inconsistency. Butler had been central to that turnaround, giving the team structure, edge, and late-game control. In January alone, he was averaging over 21 points per game while shooting better than 50% from the field, often acting as the stabilizer alongside Stephen Curry.

Even Curry spoke to Butler’s mindset after the injury, noting that Butler was cracking jokes while still on the floor, a very on-brand reaction from one of the league’s toughest competitors. That mentality is why Lee is so confident in what comes next.

Recovery from an ACL tear typically ranges from nine to twelve months, with full recovery sometimes taking longer. Age matters, and Butler will be returning on an expiring contract worth nearly $57 million, which complicates Golden State’s future planning. The Warriors now face difficult decisions as the trade deadline approaches, balancing short-term competitiveness with long-term flexibility.

For Butler, though, the focus is narrower. According to Lee, the plan is simple: handle the necessary medical steps, commit fully to rehabilitation, and attack recovery the same way Butler has attacked every obstacle in his career. There is no talk of timelines, no promises about where the championship will come, only the certainty that Butler is not finished.

The league has seen stars fade quietly after injuries like this. Butler has never done anything quietly. His career arc has been built on defying expectations, from late first-round pick to franchise leader to postseason menace. An ACL tear may pause that journey, but it has not changed the destination in the mind of the people who know him best.

Whether that championship comes in Golden State or elsewhere remains unanswered, what is clear is that Jimmy Butler, even sidelined, is not thinking about an ending. And neither is his agent.