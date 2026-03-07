Shaquille O’Neal Seen Kissing And Hugging World’s Tallest Model In Viral Video

A playful encounter between Shaquille O’Neal and Russian model Ekaterina Lisina has taken over social media after a short video of the two towering figures laughing, hugging, and exchanging kisses quickly went viral online.

The clip, originally posted by Lisina on TikTok, shows the former NBA superstar meeting the world’s tallest professional model. What made the moment stand out immediately was their rare height comparison. O’Neal, who stands at 7 feet 1, is used to towering over almost everyone he meets. Lisina, however, stands nearly eye to eye with him at about 6 feet 9, making the moment unusual for fans used to seeing the basketball legend dwarf everyone around him.

In the video, the two appear excited to meet each other. Lisina can be heard laughing and reacting to the height comparison as they pose for photos together.

“This is crazy,” she said in the clip while standing next to the four-time NBA champion.

Lisina also joked about how nervous she felt meeting the basketball icon.

“I’m literally sweating,” she added as the cameras rolled.

Worlds tallest professional model Ekaterina Lisina links up with Shaq 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/yf79gQ6jIA — UrbanOG (@Culturewave_OG) March 7, 2026

During the interaction, O’Neal wrapped his arms around Lisina while they posed for pictures. At one point, he leaned in and kissed her on the cheek, repeating the gesture while the model laughed and squealed in excitement. The video ends with Lisina hugging the former center and thanking him for the moment.

The short clip quickly spread across multiple platforms, drawing thousands of reactions from fans who were fascinated by seeing someone nearly match O’Neal’s height. Many social media users joked that Lisina might be the only person who can make the legendary center look like an average-sized person.

Lisina herself has become a well-known figure online because of her extraordinary height. She holds a Guinness World Record as the tallest professional model in the world, standing just over 205 centimeters tall. She also previously held a record for the longest legs among women.

Before transitioning into modeling, Lisina had a successful career in basketball. She played professionally in Europe and represented Russia internationally, including helping the national team win a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. After retiring from the sport, she shifted her focus to modeling and social media, where her height quickly helped her stand out.

Today, Lisina has built a large following online where she often shares content about life as an extremely tall woman, along with fashion work and public appearances.

O’Neal, meanwhile, remains one of the most recognizable figures in sports and entertainment. The Hall of Fame center won four NBA championships during his career and became one of the most dominant players in league history. Even after retirement, he has stayed highly visible through television appearances, business ventures, and frequent viral moments on social media.

The meeting with Lisina is simply the latest example of O’Neal’s larger-than-life personality creating buzz online. Known for his playful demeanor and willingness to interact with fans and celebrities alike, the 7-foot giant often finds himself at the center of viral moments.

This time, the moment stood out because, for once, O’Neal met someone who could almost look him straight in the eye.