Bucks Injury Update: Doc Rivers Speaks On Whether Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Season Could Be Over

While Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to recover from injury, the Bucks are reportedly pondering shutting him down for the rest of the season.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the many players who have fallen victim to soft tissue injuries this season. Although seeing Antetokounmpo sidelined has had a notable impact on the Bucks’ overall performance, head coach Doc Rivers provided an update on his superstar.

During his pre-game media availability, Rivers was asked whether the Bucks would consider shutting down Antetokounmpo for the remainder of the season, potentially to avoid further aggravation of his existing injuries. The head coach responded:

“No, there’s no thought to that, but there’s no timetable either. We had waited longer the first time, and at points, he was a 100%. But there’s calf strains all over the league.”

“I mean, missing 25 or 30 games isn’t good for your team, obviously. So, hopefully, this time, we can keep him healthy,” Rivers added. “We thought playing in the 28-32 minute [range]- we started him at 24 [minutes]… we thought we were gradually building up perfectly. He was frustrated with that because he was used to playing 35. So we thought we handled that well. Maybe we’ll go back down. Obviously, that hurts our team, the minutes he’s not on the floor. But we just need him to play, and we’ve got to figure it out.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained the injury last week during the Bucks’ game against the Denver Nuggets. Although the Greek forward played 32 minutes and posted 22 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists, the Bucks suffered a 102-100 loss at home.

The Bucks, who currently sit at an 18-26 record for the season (11th in the East), have posted a 3-11 record in Antetokounmpo’s absence. Given that there is no timetable for his return, the future looks bleak.

 

Should The Bucks Shut Down Giannis Antetokounmpo?

In theory, shutting Giannis Antetokounmpo down for the season would be the wisest decision for the Bucks. This calf strain marks the second significant injury the superstar has sustained this season, raising concerns about his overall health and performance. Given his value to the team, ensuring that their franchise player remains healthy in the long run could be a priority.

Realistically, however, this may not be a luxury the Bucks can enjoy.

While the trade chatter surrounding a player would typically die down after an injury, this has not been the case with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Teams continue to monitor the star’s situation with Milwaukee, particularly the team’s ability to compete without him.

Although the superstar has expressed his intention of playing out his NBA career in Milwaukee, it is worth noting that this is largely dependent on their ability to contend for the title. Needless to say, the team’s performance this season doesn’t instill much confidence in its potential to contend for the title.

For all intents and purposes, given the team’s position, shutting Giannis Antetokounmpo down may be wise. Still, given Milwaukee’s current predicament, it may not be an option they can entertain. Facing a desperate need to put together some wins, the Bucks will hope to stay afloat long enough for the superstar to return and eventually secure a spot in the play-in tournament.

