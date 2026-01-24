Concern Rises After Giannis Antetokounmpo Suffers Non-Contact Injury vs. Nuggets

The situation in Milwaukee continues to deteriorate in what has been a season from hell for the Milwaukee Bucks. With the team trying to get back on track tonight, they were looking to Giannis to carry the load against a short-handed Nuggets team. Instead, not only did they take the loss (102-100), they may have also lost Giannis for a stretch after suffering yet another health setback.

OH NO: Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered a non-contact leg injury He briefly went back to the locker room, now back on the bench Hope everything is alright 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0EsOf8qev2 — CourtSideHeat (@CourtSideHeat) January 24, 2026

The moment happened with 39 seconds left in the game. As the Greek Freak was running with his team on a fast break, he got tripped up on the court in a non-contact injury, resulting in his exit from the game and a trip to the locker room. He later returned to the sidelines for Milwaukee, and he could do nothing but watch as his team failed to execute down the stretch. In 32 minutes, he finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 50.0% shooting.

After the game, Bucks coach Doc Rivers provided some further clarity on the situation. He officially identified Giannis’ injury as a calf strain and noted that it appeared to be bothering him all night. Rivers seemingly tried to take him out of the game, but Giannis was resistant to the idea, with his team experiencing some major struggles right now. He’s now expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks for the Bucks, presenting a major blow to their playoff hopes.

“I don’t think it looks great personally,” said Rivers, via Jamal Collier. “This calf keeps coming up, and it’s concerning. I’m not a doctor, but I’m smart enough to know that his calf keeps bothering him. There’s something that is there, and it keeps happening, and that’s troublesome for all of us.”

Giannis has been limited to just 29 games this season due to various injuries. From knee soreness to a groin strain, and now this lingering calf issue, health has been a consistent battle for Antetokounmpo, and it’s only added to the drama about his uncertain future.

As the team struggles to stay competitive (11th in the East at 18-26), Giannis’ loyalty has become an increasingly pressing topic. This season, following the Damian Lillard trade over the summer, Giannis has been involved in countless rumors as fans and experts predict his eventual departure.

No matter how many times he denies the rumors, teams continue to circle Giannis ahead of the deadline, and this latest injury only complicates matters. Any team that trades for him now will be doing so with the understanding that Giannis likely won’t be back until after the All-Star break. Of course, it could take longer before he’s back in his prime form.

It remains to be seen how the Bucks plan to adjust in Giannis’ absence, but it hasn’t gone well this season in games that he has missed. Unless a miracle happens in Milwaukee, the Bucks’ season may effectively be over already, and that means Giannis may be pushed to reconsider his loyalties.