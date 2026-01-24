Nuggets Once Again Show Their Depth As They Defeat Bucks Without Jokic And Murray: Instant Reaction

Despite missing their two stars, the Denver Nuggets scored a massive victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. They exemplified the type of depth, defense, and composure that has notoriety around the league, making a statement win, 102-100.

They showed great control for long stretches of the game, and Milwaukee had no answer for their role players, who shone in the limelight. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray missing this matchup should have been a perfect excuse for the Nuggets. Instead, Milwaukee’s star players underperformed compared to Denver’s depth.

Despite Denver’s players being vertically challenged, their discipline, cohesion, and rhythm in offense were enough to beat Milwaukee’s stars. The Nuggets’ defense was enough to allow their role players to shine: a spaced, assertive, and rhythmic defense to allow Denver’s offensive role players to lose the game. Denver is known for their outstanding depth.

1. Julian Strawther Stepped Into The Scoring Void

Strawther’s scoring was timely. Denver had difficulty breaking through Milwaukee’s interior defense. Denver’s offense was kept afloat largely due to Strawther’s ability to draw contact and score at the line. His +12 plus-minus exemplified how often Denver was able to steady itself when he was on the court.

Even more impressive was the amount of poise he had. He maintained control of the game and was not scattered; no uncalculated shots and no plays out of control. Shooting 40.2% overall was no issue on a night when Denver had so much efficiency and needed more than just scoring.

2. Zeke Nnaji And Aaron Gordon Owned The Interior

Denver’s frontcourt had to battle Giannis and Myles Turner all night, and Zeke Nnaji answered with 12 rebounds (including four offensive boards) along with 11 points. He played a team-high 37 minutes, doing the kind of dirty work that never shows up in highlights but wins games.

Aaron Gordon (before exiting the game with a hamstring injury) complemented that effort with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in just 16 minutes before foul trouble limited him. His physical defense helped Denver hold Milwaukee to just 36 points in the paint, well below the Bucks’ usual interior production.

Together, they helped Denver stay competitive on the glass despite being outrebounded 51-47 overall. More importantly, they made Giannis work for everything, forcing him into a heavy free-throw diet instead of letting him live at the rim.

3. Ball Movement Replaced Star Creation

Without their usual offensive hub, the Nuggets leaned into passing and pace. Denver finished with 27 assists on 35 made field goals, a strong ratio considering how difficult scoring was on both sides.

Jalen Pickett dished out 7 assists, while Gordon, Strawther, and Bruce Brown all chipped in at least three assists. The ball rarely stuck, and Denver consistently found cutters and weak-side shooters when Milwaukee over-helped.

That unselfish approach also kept turnovers down. The Nuggets committed just 8 turnovers, compared to 11 by the Bucks, and that difference translated into 16 Milwaukee points off turnovers versus just 11 for Denver. In a two-point game, that control was huge.

4. Bruce Brown And The Bench Flipped Momentum

Denver’s bench didn’t just hold the line; it swung the game. Bruce Brown scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, adding 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 26 minutes. His activity on both ends helped fuel Denver’s transition game.

As a team, the Nuggets outscored Milwaukee 21-8 in fast-break points, a surprising number given the Bucks’ athleticism. Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr. (17 points, 3-of-9 from three, 4-of-4 FT), and DaRon Holmes II provided energy that Milwaukee’s second unit struggled to match.

That burst off the bench helped Denver build the double-digit cushion that proved just big enough to survive Milwaukee’s late surge.

5. Defense And Free Throws Closed The Door

Denver has managed to separate themselves from the Bucks, despite the fact that neither team shot particularly well from the field. Denver shot 87.0% from the free throw, tallying 20 to the Bucks’ 27. As the Bucks lost 2 points, those free throws became significantly more important.

For most of the night, the Bucks were forced to shoot tough shots. Overall, they shot 40.0%, and from three, they shot 30.8% with 12 missed shots. Even with 8 blocks from the Bucks, Denver shot aggressively and finished with 46 points directly from the paint.

During the closing minutes, the Nuggets didn’t panic. They boxed out effectively to collect all of the defensive rebounds, sidestepped the hacks to stay out of foul trouble, and trusted their bench to make the right decisions. It wasn’t about the stardom; it was about Denver being collectively tough, and they showed it, with or without Jokic and Murray.