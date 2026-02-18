Ron Harper Hails Scottie Pippen As The Best Small Forward Ever, But Says Michael Jordan Is Still The GOAT

Ron Harper reacts to Phil Jackson’s controversial comments about Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan.

Nico Martinez
5 Min Read
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Former NBA guard Ron Harper won five NBA championships in his career. As a member of the Bulls from 1994-1999, he was a part of the incredible dynasty that won six championships in eight years, and got to personally know Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. In light of legendary coach Phil Jackson claiming Pippen was better than Jordan, Harper set the record straight and provided his own insight into what differentiates the former Bulls teammates.

“Scottie Pippen is the best small forward to ever play the game of basketball,” said Harper on the Cousins podcast. “MJ is the best game-day clutch player to ever play the ball game. You’re not going to lose with MJ. You could be down 10, 2, 18… he’s going to wheel you to win. Scottie has a lot of basketball skills, a high IQ, understands the game, and knows how to play the game. Pippen is a phenomenal talent. He can shoot it, dribble it, and guard 1 through 5, and he was a great teammate to have. But when you want to get over that hill, you’re going to have to go over there with 23. He will get you over the hill.”

The Bulls couldn’t have accomplished that miraculous run without Pippen’s production. While Jordan gets the majority of the praise and credit, Scottie was almost just as crucial to their success as a two-way swingman who could guard multiple positions. In 17 years in the NBA, he averaged 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 37.9% shooting from the field and 27.1% shooting from three.

Still, while Pippen was important to the Bulls, he wasn’t their MVP. Michael was the catalyst behind their success, and it was proven during the stretches when Jordan wasn’t around. In 1994 and 1995, during Jordan’s brief baseball stint, the Bulls were Scottie’s team to lead, and he managed to guide them to a 55-27 record. Pippen only missed 10 games that season, but the Bulls fell flat in the playoffs, losing in the second round to the New York Knicks.

Decades later, Pippen’s role on the Bulls is still hotly debated. While there’s no arguing his importance to the team, it was Michael Jordan who ultimately set the pace and turned the Bulls into a dynasty. Beyond his game, Jordan’s presence and impact alone were enough to make a massive difference for the organization, and guys like Ron Harper were able to expand their own game with what they learned.

 

Ron Harper Reveals What He Learned From Jordan

Michael Jordan’s legacy is well documented. As a six-time champion, five-time MVP, 10x scoring leader, and 14x All-Star, he’s widely regarded as the greatest player ever. In 15 years in the NBA, he averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 49.7% shooting from the field and 32.7% shooting from three.

“No days off, when you walk in that gym,” added Harper. “Lace them up like it’s game day. That’s what I tell people all the time, that Chicago team, the work is extremely crazy. The game was easy; every drill you do was game speed.”

Michael Jordan was different than most stars in that his impact transcended the box score. As he dominated the opponent night in and night out, he built the culture in the locker room by giving maximum effort and intensity in every game. He set a standard for the entire team by going hard in every practice and demanding the maximum work ethic from all his teammates.

That kind of mentality is lost in today’s NBA, and it’s why so many current teams lack the competitive fire that often defines success. While Scottie Pippen’s leadership also played a role, it didn’t nearly have the same effect. He was just on a different level than Michael was, and that understanding helped establish a hierarchy in Chicago that led to one of the most successful stretches by any team in NBA history.

