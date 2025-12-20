Jaxson Hayes Admits Clippers’ Struggles Are Surprising After 50-Win Season

Jaxson Hayes acknowledged the Los Angeles Clippers’ unexpected struggles ahead of tonight’s matchup, offering perspective on a team that looked very different just one year ago. Speaking to reporters, Hayes made it clear the Clippers’ record does not reflect their talent, per Khobi Price.

“They are very skilled, a talented team, they have a ton of great guys on that team,” Hayes said. “They haven’t had the best start to the year, but we obviously all know what they can do, what they are capable of, so we have to come in tonight ready to go.”

On paper, the Clippers are certainly talented, but the execution just hasn’t been there this season. Sitting 14th in the West, their struggles have been a major storyline over the last few weeks, and Hayes is one of many who never saw it coming.

Last season, the Clippers were one of the most consistent teams in the Western Conference, finishing with a 50-32 record and entering the playoffs with legitimate expectations. With James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac, their veteran-heavy roster appeared built to contend for years to come, making this year’s sharp drop especially jarring.

Instead, the Clippers have stumbled to a 6-21 record, plagued by injuries, uneven rotations, and extended stretches of disjointed play on both ends of the floor. The struggles have only been magnified by past expectations, turning what was once viewed as a contender into one of the league’s biggest disappointments.

Comparatively, the Lakers are currently outperforming expectations. At 19-7, the season is going much better for them, but they know better than to let their guard down, especially against a team as desperate as the Clippers.

Ultimately, Hayes’ comments set the tone for a pivotal Lakers-Clippers meeting tonight, where urgency is high for both clubs. The Lakers are looking to capitalize on their rivals’ instability, while the Clippers are desperate for any sign of momentum in a season that has quickly unraveled.

With Deandre Ayton temporarily out of the lineup, Hayes’ role becomes even more important. He will be tasked with battling Ivica Zubac in the paint, a matchup that could swing control of the interior and go a long way toward deciding the outcome of a game that carries more weight than usual.

Even without several key players tonight, including Austin Reaves, the Lakers cannot afford to take this game lightly. In a Western Conference that has never been more competitive, every game matters, and that’s why Hayes will play up to the Clippers’ talent, not their record.

With so much familiarity between these two teams, records can be misleading, and Hayes understands that better than most. The Clippers may be struggling, but their talent still demands respect, especially in a rivalry game where urgency tends to level the playing field. For the Lakers, this is another test of focus and discipline, and for Hayes, an opportunity to anchor the moment when it matters most.