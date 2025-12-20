Jaxson Hayes Admits Clippers’ Struggles Are Surprising After 50-Win Season

Lakers big man reacts to the Clippers’ surprising 6-21 record after winning 50 games last season.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 24, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard James Harden (1) talk during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jaxson Hayes acknowledged the Los Angeles Clippers’ unexpected struggles ahead of tonight’s matchup, offering perspective on a team that looked very different just one year ago. Speaking to reporters, Hayes made it clear the Clippers’ record does not reflect their talent, per Khobi Price.

“They are very skilled, a talented team, they have a ton of great guys on that team,” Hayes said. “They haven’t had the best start to the year, but we obviously all know what they can do, what they are capable of, so we have to come in tonight ready to go.”

On paper, the Clippers are certainly talented, but the execution just hasn’t been there this season. Sitting 14th in the West, their struggles have been a major storyline over the last few weeks, and Hayes is one of many who never saw it coming.

Last season, the Clippers were one of the most consistent teams in the Western Conference, finishing with a 50-32 record and entering the playoffs with legitimate expectations. With James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac, their veteran-heavy roster appeared built to contend for years to come, making this year’s sharp drop especially jarring.

Instead, the Clippers have stumbled to a 6-21 record, plagued by injuries, uneven rotations, and extended stretches of disjointed play on both ends of the floor. The struggles have only been magnified by past expectations, turning what was once viewed as a contender into one of the league’s biggest disappointments.

Comparatively, the Lakers are currently outperforming expectations. At 19-7, the season is going much better for them, but they know better than to let their guard down, especially against a team as desperate as the Clippers.

Ultimately, Hayes’ comments set the tone for a pivotal Lakers-Clippers meeting tonight, where urgency is high for both clubs. The Lakers are looking to capitalize on their rivals’ instability, while the Clippers are desperate for any sign of momentum in a season that has quickly unraveled.

With Deandre Ayton temporarily out of the lineup, Hayes’ role becomes even more important. He will be tasked with battling Ivica Zubac in the paint, a matchup that could swing control of the interior and go a long way toward deciding the outcome of a game that carries more weight than usual.

Even without several key players tonight, including Austin Reaves, the Lakers cannot afford to take this game lightly. In a Western Conference that has never been more competitive, every game matters, and that’s why Hayes will play up to the Clippers’ talent, not their record.

With so much familiarity between these two teams, records can be misleading, and Hayes understands that better than most. The Clippers may be struggling, but their talent still demands respect, especially in a rivalry game where urgency tends to level the playing field. For the Lakers, this is another test of focus and discipline, and for Hayes, an opportunity to anchor the moment when it matters most.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball (2) stands back during free throws by the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images Cavaliers Owner Unhappy With Performance This Season: Changes Coming To Cleveland?
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like