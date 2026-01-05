Tyronn Lue Reveals Clippers’ Game Plan To Nullify Stephen Curry Ahead Of Game Against Warriors

The Los Angeles Clippers are poised to face off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at home tonight. With the game set to be a clash of superstars, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue acknowledged the inherent challenges of guarding Curry during the pre-game press conference.

The notion of stopping Stephen Curry isn’t a promising one for most NBA teams, but Tyronn Lue revealed the Clippers’ game plan to improve their chances of limiting his production. While responding to a reporter, Lue stated:

“For us, offensively, he’s gotten a lot better at taking the challenge one-on-one in guarding the basketball. He’s gotten a lot stronger than he was in the past. So, it’s a little bit more difficult, but you do want to make him work on the defensive end. Because, like you [a reporter] said, his running around on the offensive end is tiring our guys out. So we’ve got to try and put him in actions, try to wear him down or get him early fouls. Whatever it may be.”

Tyronn Lue’s approach seems rational. Stephen Curry is known for his unrelenting off-ball movement and incredible conditioning that enable him to be in the best position to score. Given how capable the Warriors superstar is of singlehandedly dismantling entire defensive schemes, Lue is right to be wary of the threat Curry poses to his team’s chances of winning.

Despite their recent uptick in performances, tonight’s game will be a challenging one for the Clippers. With a key perimeter defender in Derrick Jones Jr. sidelined with injury, L.A. will have fewer options to help shore up its wing, potentially leaving it vulnerable against the Warriors’ perimeter shooting.

Can Stephen Curry Lead The Warriors Past The Clippers?

Monday night’s matchup may be a difficult one for the Golden State Warriors, primarily since it is on the road. However, given the kind of form Stephen Curry has been in lately, the Warriors can look to their superstar to lead them past this obstacle.

Over the last 10 games, Curry is averaging 29.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 41.1% from three-point range.

In his last outing against the Clippers, Stephen Curry posted 19 points, eight rebounds, and two steals on underwhelming shooting splits of 46.7% from the field and 25.0% from three-point range. But considering his career averages of 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists against the L.A., it would be safe to assume that Curry will find a way to have more of an impact tonight.

The Warriors will benefit from having a healthy rotation heading into Monday night’s game against the Clippers. Although the team has struggled with winning consistently, with sustained production from key players on both ends of the floor, the Warriors could be in a solid position to emerge victorious in this matchup.