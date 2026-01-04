Warriors Outlast Jazz 123-114 As Their Stars Return To Lineup: 3 Major Takeaways

Golden State didn’t breeze past Utah, but they didn’t blink either. With Stephen Curry back in the lineup and several rotation players stepping into unfamiliar roles, the Warriors leaned on experience rather than perfection to secure a 123-114 win.

Earlier, we handed out player grades that reflected how uneven, yet effective, the night really was. Some performances popped off the page, others mattered more between the margins. When you dig into the numbers and the flow of the game, three takeaways stood out that explain how the Warriors managed to outlast a Jazz team that refused to go away.

Stephen Curry’s Return Was The Difference

Curry’s impact was immediate, and it went well beyond the box score. He finished with 31 points on 8-of-18 shooting, knocked down 6 of his 12 attempts from deep, and was flawless at the free-throw line (9-for-9).

But the real shift came in how Utah defended once he stepped on the floor. The Jazz sent extra attention on nearly every high screen, which opened passing lanes and forced rotations that Golden State exploited all night.

Even during stretches when Curry wasn’t scoring, the offense stayed organized. Golden State finished with 32 assists on 43 made field goals, matching Utah in assists despite fewer paint touches.

Curry also added five assists himself and committed just two turnovers, a key reason the Warriors avoided the kind of sloppy run that often keeps rebuilding teams like Utah hanging around late.

Warriors Survived Draymond Green’s Early Exit

Draymond Green’s ejection, his second in the last four games, could have easily flipped the night. Two technical fouls in a 30-second span wiped out his minutes entirely, leaving Golden State without its defensive anchor for more than three quarters.

At the time of his exit, Green had already chipped in eight points on 3-of-4 shooting and helped set the tone defensively. Instead of unraveling, the Warriors adjusted.

They leaned into effort and depth, winning the rebounding battle 45-37 and grabbing 13 offensive boards that turned into extra possessions.

Trayce Jackson-Davis alone pulled down six rebounds in 17 minutes, while Gary Payton II added nine boards from the guard spot. Golden State also “held” Utah to 64.7% at the free-throw line, quietly wasting points that mattered late.

Depth and Shooting Closed The Door

Golden State didn’t dominate efficiency-wise, Utah actually shot 52.3% from the field, but the Warriors won the math battle. They hit 19 three-pointers on 45 attempts (42.2%), compared to Utah’s 13-of-35 mark from deep.

That six-three difference accounted for nearly the entire margin of victory, especially during the fourth quarter when Utah struggled to generate clean perimeter looks.

Curry was supported in important ways by his other teammates during the game. The combination of Quinten Post’s 15 points (3-of-6 from downtown) and De’Anthony Melton’s 13 points along with 7 rebounds off the bench brought strong contributions from their supporting cast.

Every one of Brandin Podziemski’s stat contributions served a purpose as he recorded 6 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and kept Golden State in control of the pressure created by Utah’s attempts to improve their lead. While not overly exciting in style, what Podziemski did served as an effective anchor to Golden State’s success.