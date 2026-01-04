Warriors Player Ratings: Curry Returns With Hot Shooting As Green Gets Ejected In Win Against Jazz

Stephen Curry’s return gave the Warriors exactly what they’ve been missing on the offensive end. Golden State leaned on Curry’s hot hand to secure a 123-114 win over the Jazz on Saturday night, overcoming Draymond Green’s self-imposed early exit. Curry finished with 31 points, drilling six threes and living at the free-throw line to close the door whenever Utah threatened.

Green quickly lost his temper and patience during his time on the floor. Two technical fouls were given to him within 30 seconds, earning him his second ejection in four games which forced the Golden State Warriors to immediately alter their rotation. The Warriors could have easily fallen apart from being run out, but they actually took the opportunity to outshoot the Utah Jazz from beyond the arc and win despite a tremendous performance from Lauri Markkanen.

Stephen Curry: A

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 8-18 FG, 6-12 3PT, 9-9 FT, 34 MIN

From the opening quarter on, Utah’s defense bent toward Curry whether he was shooting or not, and that presence opened up everything else the Warriors wanted to do. His six made threes came in a variety of ways, relocation shots, quick-trigger pull-ups, and one deep look that silenced a Jazz run before it ever became real. The most telling part of his night was the calm. Even when the game got choppy after Draymond’s ejection, Curry never sped up, and made sure he decided the outcome.

Jimmy Butler III: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 2 TOV, 4-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-8 FT, 34 MIN

Jimmy Butler played the adult-in-the-room role once Green was tossed. He didn’t force offense, instead leaning into playmaking and defensive pressure. His passing steadied Golden State during uneven stretches, and his ability to draw fouls slowed the game when it needed slowing. Not flashy, but quietly important.

Quinten Post: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 6-9 FG, 3-6 3PT, 23 MIN

Post looked completely comfortable in moments that usually rattle young players. He didn’t hesitate on open looks, stepped confidently into his three-point attempts, and punished Utah for collapsing too aggressively. Beyond the shooting, his off-ball positioning helped keep spacing intact once the Warriors downsized. It was the kind of performance that doesn’t just help you win one night – it earns trust moving forward.

De’Anthony Melton: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 5-11 FG, 3-7 3PT, 25 MIN

Melton’s shooting kept Golden State afloat during quieter Curry stretches. While his defense wavered at times against Utah’s guards, his willingness to fire without hesitation helped maintain pace and spacing.

Gary Payton II: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 5-9 FG, 21 MIN

Payton’s fingerprints were everywhere defensively. He crashed the glass hard for a guard, disrupted passing lanes, and brought physicality that steadied the group after Green’s exit. His offense was opportunistic rather than forced.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 4-5 FG, 1-4 FT, 17 MIN

Jackson-Davis brought physicality when the Warriors needed a spark. His activity on the offensive glass created second chances that changed the flow of several possessions, and his rim runs forced Utah’s bigs to make tough decisions. While the free throws didn’t fall, his energy level never dipped.

Brandin Podziemski: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 2-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 24 MIN

Podziemski played the game like a connector. He kept the ball moving, consistently made the extra pass, and showed a strong feel for when to push tempo versus when to settle things down. His assist total reflected his awareness more than his usage, and his rebounding effort stood out for a guard.

Moses Moody: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 3-8 FG, 2-6 3PT, 25 MIN

Moses Moody’s contributions were subtle but steady. He didn’t chase shots or try to force himself into the offense, instead letting the game come to him. His defensive awareness showed up in timely contests and smart rotations, and he made just enough shots to keep defenders honest.

Will Richard: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 3-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 18 MIN

Richard gave the Warriors useful minutes as a spot shooter. He stayed ready, knocked down open looks, and didn’t try to do more than asked.

Draymond Green: D

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT, 12 MIN

Green’s night was over almost as soon as it began, and the frustration was unmistakable. He was effective while he was on the floor, moving the ball, spacing the floor, and playing with his usual edge, but that same edge crossed the line too quickly. Two technicals in half a minute erased his impact and forced Golden State to adapt early. The ejection didn’t cost the Warriors the game, but it added unnecessary pressure to everyone else on the floor.

Gui Santos: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8 MIN

Santos was the only Warrior who played under 10 minutes and while he packed some nice production in limited time, he gets an N/A.