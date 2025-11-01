Kevin Garnett Says Paul Pierce Could’ve Been MVP If Not For One Major Flaw

Kevin Garnett roasted Paul Pierce on “KG Certified,” saying the Celtics legend could have been MVP material if he actually played defense.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Paul Pierce
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics former player Paul Pierce walks onto the court before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Kevin Garnett is keeping it real about his longtime teammate Paul Pierce. Speaking on his show KG Certified, the Hall of Famer didn’t hold back when asked about Pierce’s defense during their playing days together, saying he coasted too often on that end of the floor.

“To be honest, I thought you were gonna be MVP at some point, but your a** doesn’t play no defense,” said Garnett. “N**** say something to you, you get mad, that’s when you play D. But when you’re out there, you’re just cruising. Just cruising, no defense.”

Garnett went on to say that Pierce’s heavy workload early in his career may have played a role in his defensive effort, acknowledging how much the Celtics relied on him in those years.

“That’s another thing too, you were playing a ton of minutes. In your first few years, you played like over 40-something minutes and they were pressing.”

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are former Celtics stars and NBA Hall of Famers who played together for six seasons, leading Boston to prominence in the East. Their biggest triumph came in 2008 when they defeated Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in the Finals to secure their lone championship together.

While most fans view their Celtics run as a success, many believe they left a few accolades on the table. Pierce, despite 19 years in the league, finished his career with one title and zero MVPs, while Garnett earned league MVP honors in 2004.

The problem for Pierce is that he was often labeled a one-sided player. He was never known as a lockdown defender, and his lack of recognition on that end of the floor followed him throughout his career. While Pierce blamed heavy minutes and the burden of carrying the offense, Garnett implied that effort and consistency were the bigger issues.

Had Pierce invested more energy into developing his defensive game, Garnett believes his career might have reached even greater heights. Statistically, Pierce’s best MVP push came in 2009 when he averaged 20.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 45.7% shooting, finishing seventh in voting while leading the Celtics to a 62-20 record.

MVP voters value defense highly, and it is an area that was undeniably lacking in Pierce’s overall game. His offensive brilliance could only take him so far, and his defensive lapses limited both his personal accolades and his team’s ceiling.

While there is no changing the past, Pierce’s story serves as a lesson to all future stars. Two-way effort separates the good from the great. Offense wins attention, but defense wins respect and championships.

At the end of the day, Kevin Garnett’s comments weren’t meant to tear Paul Pierce down but to highlight the difference between talent and total commitment. Pierce had the skill to be an MVP, but Garnett believes his mindset on defense held him back from reaching that level. Together, they still made history in Boston and built a bond that will last forever, but KG’s reminder shows how even legends can have room to grow.

Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
