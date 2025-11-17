“How Dare You?”: Austin Rivers Pokes Fun At Father Doc Rivers For No NBA Contract In Hilarious Interview

Hilarious father-son banter between head coach Doc Rivers and his son Austin Rivers before the Bucks faced the Cavaliers tonight.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Nov 7, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to struggle whenever Giannis Antetokounmpo gets off the court. In their 106-118 loss to the Cavaliers on Monday night, it was clear that the Bucks won’t come back in the game after their superstar’s second-quarter exit, despite managing to keep it close until the fourth quarter.

Behind the scenes, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers’ son, Austin Rivers, is entering the second phase of his career, kicking off his media journey with a stint at NBC. Before today’s game, the former NBA guard got to interview his father as part of their coverage.

 

He took this opportunity to not only question his father over their worrying record, but also slide in his own grievances with Doc Rivers.

Austin: Doc, you guys are 8-6 on the year. 

Doc: Doc? That’s my name? 

Austin: Tonight, alright? Tonight. 

Doc: Alright, I understand. I’ll give you that. 

Austin: 5-5 over your last 10. What are some ways you guys can clean up or maybe improve on tonight to get a win against the Cavs 

Doc: We gotta rebound better, we gotta foul less, and we gotta get to the paint more. 

Austin: Have you watched from the bench, and are you excited about me tonight, kind of hovering around your huddles? 

Doc: You’ve hovered around me my whole life. So this part will be easy, right? I’m hoping, I’m hoping. Don’t say anything that you shouldn’t say. 

Austin: And last but not least, most importantly, why couldn’t you have gotten me a mid-level contract this summer, and before you finish, I want you to think about the possibilities here: Summer Houses in the Hamptons, Ski Lodges in Aspen. 

Doc: No Skiing.

Austin: This could’ve been ours. Actually, I don’t even want you to answer. How dare you? Back to you, Maria.  

The former Clippers shooting guard was joking, putting his father on the spot with a question like that. Even the audience watching them from home would’ve appreciated the father-son banter.

At 33 years old, Austin can still suit up for a team if he gets a contract. Hence, he poked fun at his father for not helping him get one with the Bucks.

This is not the first time they’ve butted heads on camera, though. During the broadcast, the former Houston Rockets guard shares a story from 2019.

He played under his father from 2014-2018, becoming a valuable part of an upsurging LA Clippers team. But some have contended his time there.

Later, he was traded away to the Washington Wizards, which he did not appreciate, since the Clippers were on the rise and winning was becoming a part of the culture. Whereas in Washington, they were still trying to make it work, and it wasn’t coming together.

“You gotta understand, I was a little bit jaded. They traded me to the Washington Wizards. So you know, going from a winning situation to not quite the best… I got a cold phone call, ‘Son, you’re out,’” Austin revealed during the broadcast.

Later, when he faced off against Rivers’ Clippers, playing for the Rockets himself, he had an infamous on-court moment where he coldly told his father that he would call him. Just like his father called him to tell him the unfortunate news. Again, banter between a father and son who’ve had a bittersweet professional journey together.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) smiles after he makes a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Kyrie Irving Injury Update Indicates He Could Be Ready To Play Sooner Than Expected
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like