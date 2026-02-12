Knicks Set To Sign Jeremy Sochan After Beating Out 9 Potential Teams

After an abrupt exit in San Antonio, Jeremy Sochan gets a fresh opportunity in New York.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Mar 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) pushes the ball up the court during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) pushes the ball up the court during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks just added one of the more intriguing young forwards on the market.

As reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, Jeremy Sochan plans to sign with the Knicks once he clears waivers, according to his agent Deirunas Visockas of Gersh Sports. Sochan had 10 interested teams after being released by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, but New York ultimately won the race.

He will join the Knicks on a rest-of-season deal, giving them a versatile, athletic wing at a crucial point in the year.

At just 22 years old, Sochan already has meaningful NBA experience. Across 212 games with the Spurs, he averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game. He was selected to the Rising Stars event in each of his first two seasons, a sign that league executives still view him as a player with upside.

Last season was arguably his most complete campaign. Sochan averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 53.5% from the field.

The three-point shot remains a work in progress, as he hit 30.8% from deep, but his defensive versatility and physicality stood out. He can guard multiple positions and brings energy that translates in playoff environments.

This season, however, things shifted dramatically in San Antonio. Sochan appeared in just 28 games, and his minutes dropped to 12.8 per game. His production dipped to 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 25.7% from three.

The reduced role signaled a change in direction for the Spurs, who later parted ways with him in what was described as an abrupt split.

Interestingly, the Knicks had previously explored a trade with San Antonio for Sochan, but the Spurs were unwilling to take on future salary commitments. Once he became available outright, New York moved quickly. Several teams were in the mix, but the Knicks edged them out.

For a team sitting third in the Eastern Conference at 35-20, this is a calculated depth addition.

The Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season and clearly believe they can take another step toward the NBA Finals. Sochan will not be asked to carry a heavy load, but his length, switchability, and rebounding can strengthen the second unit and provide insurance on the wing.

In a postseason series, that kind of depth can make a difference.

Vishwesha Kumar
