Every NBA All-Star Game MVP Of This Century

The All-Star Game is about to look different again. The NBA is rolling into the 2026 weekend with a new USA vs. World setup, built around three teams and short, 12-minute games in a round-robin format, with a final “championship” game between the top two teams.

On paper, the idea is simple: less time for coasting, more urgency, and cleaner team identities than the usual “everyone take turns” rhythm. It also changes how an MVP can happen. In a format like this, one dominant burst can decide a game, and one big moment in the final can decide the award.

This century has had everything from “best player on the floor” MVPs to guys who caught fire for a quarter and never cooled off. Here is every All-Star Game MVP from every All-Star Game since 2000.

2001 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Allen Iverson

Stats: 25 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 0 BLK, 4 STL, 42.9% FG, 100.0% 3PT

The 2001 All-Star Game is still the modern standard for an All-Star comeback. The West led by as many as 21 and was up 95–74 with about nine minutes left, before the East ripped off a furious finish to steal it 111–110.

Allen Iverson was the engine. He scored 15 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the box score backs up how aggressive he was: 21 shot attempts in 27 minutes, plus four steals that fit the way the game flipped from a cruise into a scramble. It was not a “nice All-Star line.” It was pressure basketball, over and over, until the West finally broke.

Other standouts tell the rest of the story. Kobe Bryant led the West with 19 points, but the last possession ended with Bryant passing to Tim Duncan, who missed the potential winner at the buzzer. On the East side, Stephon Marbury was the swing partner with two huge late threes, including the go-ahead shot in the final minute. Vince Carter also chipped in 16 for the East in a game where the early minutes looked like the West’s size would decide everything.

2002 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Kobe Bryant

Stats: 31 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 0 BLK, 1 STL, 48.0% FG, 0.0% 3PT

Kobe Bryant turned the 2002 All-Star Game into a scoring clinic from the jump. He finished with 31 points in 30 minutes, and the shot profile tells the story: 12-for-25 from the field, 0-for-4 from three, and a perfect 7-for-7 at the line. The West never really let the game breathe, cruising to a 135–120 win at First Union Center with Bryant clearly the most aggressive player on the floor.

A big part of the MVP case was how fast he got to his scoring. He had 23 points by halftime, which basically ended the “competitive” part of the night early. The East made a push in the fourth, but it never became a real threat, and Bryant’s volume scoring set the tone for the West’s lead the entire way.

Other standouts filled in the picture. Tracy McGrady led the East with 25 points off the bench and delivered the signature dunk of the night with the self-pass off the glass. Paul Pierce added 19 points and seven rebounds, while Ray Allen briefly gave the East life with back-to-back threes in the fourth before the West answered.

2003 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Kevin Garnett

Stats: 37 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 5 STL, 70.8% FG

This game went to double overtime, and Kevin Garnett’s line looks like it came from a playoff night. He played 41 minutes, went 17-of-24 from the field, and mixed scoring with disruption: five steals, plus a block, while guarding multiple spots. The West won 155–145, but the score almost undersells how dramatic the finish was.

The swing sequence came in overtime. The East took a two-point lead late, then Kobe Bryant drew a three-point shooting foul with one second left and hit two free throws to force the second overtime. In the second extra period, Garnett took over with three straight post jumpers over Vince Carter to close it.

Allen Iverson nearly stole the night for the East with 35 points and seven rebounds in 41 minutes, while Tracy McGrady added 29 points on 4-of-7 from three. Michael Jordan scored 20 in his final All-Star Game, including the late shot in overtime that briefly had the East in front. For the West, Kobe finished with 22 points, five assists, and six rebounds, Steve Francis had 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, and Tim Duncan posted 19 points and 15 rebounds.

2004 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Shaquille O’Neal

Stats: 24 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 2 BLK, 2 STL, 63.2% FG

Shaquille O’Neal won this one by doing the most unstoppable All-Star thing possible: sprinting into the game off the bench and turning every possession into a layup line. He went 12-for-19 from the field in just 23:31, grabbed 11 boards (five offensive), and added two steals and two blocks, which is basically the exact stat profile that makes an All-Star MVP feel earned instead of honorary.

The West won 136–132, and the key stretch was the third quarter, when the West dropped 45 points to create separation that the East never fully erased. O’Neal’s minutes were part of that swing because the game stopped being “trade buckets” and started being “how do we keep him off the rim.”

Other standouts: Tim Duncan put up 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Kevin Garnett had 19 points and 10 rebounds in a frontcourt-heavy night for the West.

2005 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Allen Iverson

Stats: 15 PTS, 2 REB, 10 AST, 0 BLK, 5 STL, 42.9% FG, 0.0% 3PT

Allen Iverson didn’t win this MVP with a huge scoring total. He won it by running the game. He finished with 10 assists, piled up five steals, and kept the pace high enough that the West started giving away possessions.

The East won 125–115, and the separation came after halftime. Iverson’s best stretch was when the score was still close, because that’s when the ball pressure and the passing turned the game from “trade highlights” into a real edge on the scoreboard.

Ray Allen led the West with 17 points and knocked down five threes. Ben Wallace owned the paint for the East with 15 rebounds and three blocks. LeBron James added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Dwyane Wade had 11 points with nine assists, which kept the East’s offense organized even when the tempo sped up.

2006 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – LeBron James

Stats: 29 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0 BLK, 2 STL, 57.1% FG, 40.0% 3PT

LeBron James won this MVP the hard way: by dragging the East out of a hole and turning an exhibition into a real finish. The East trailed by 21, then stormed back to win 122–120, and James was the main scoring force behind the push.

He finished with 29 points on 12-of-21 shooting, hit four threes, and kept attacking even when the West had the game under control. The ending was tight, and with the score tied late, Dwyane Wade scored the game-winner on a layup with 16 seconds left to complete the comeback.

Tracy McGrady was the biggest scorer of the night with 36 points for the West, including four threes, and he was the main reason the West built the big lead in the first place. Dwyane Wade added 20 for the East and delivered the deciding bucket, while Chauncey Billups chipped in 15 with two threes as part of the East’s late push.

Shaquille O’Neal had 17 points and nine rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting, and Tim Duncan filled the box score for the West with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, and a block.

2007 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Kobe Bryant

Stats: 31 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 0 BLK, 6 STL, 54.2% FG, 33.3% 3PT

Kobe Bryant set the tone early and never really let the game drift. He finished with 31 points in 28 minutes, and he filled the gaps that usually get ignored in an All-Star setting, especially the six steals. The West won 153–132, and the scoreboard matched the flow: a comfortable lead that stayed intact even when the fourth quarter turned into pure trading-buckets mode.

The efficiency was clean. Bryant went 13-for-24 from the field, hit three threes, and basically lived in attack mode instead of settling for “my turn, your turn” possessions. When the MVP conversation could have drifted toward a big-man scorer, the steals and playmaking kept Bryant’s case obvious.

Amar’e Stoudemire was the other serious West headliner with 29 points and nine rebounds, while Carmelo Anthony added 20 points and nine rebounds. LeBron James led the East with 28 points, six rebounds, and six assists, and Dwight Howard posted 20 points and 12 rebounds as the East tried to keep the game from getting away completely.

2008 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – LeBron James

Stats: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 2 BLK, 2 STL, 54.5% FG, 28.6% 3PT

LeBron James won this MVP by being the most complete player on the floor. He was constantly involved as a scorer and a creator, finishing with 27 points and nine assists, while also cleaning up possessions with eight rebounds and adding two steals and two blocks.

The game tightened late after the West made a big fourth-quarter push, but the East held on to win 134–128. James stayed steady through that run, mixing drives with quick passes, and keeping the offense organized instead of letting the game turn into pure isolation.

Ray Allen was the other major swing piece for the East with 28 points, including a huge fourth quarter that kept the lead alive. Dwight Howard added 16 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks, and Jason Kidd ran the game with 10 assists and four steals.

2009 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal

Stats: Kobe Bryant: 27 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 0 BLK, 4 STL, 50.0% FG, 40.0% 3PT

Shaquille O’Neal: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 1 BLK, 0 STL, 88.9% FG

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal shared the MVP in a game that was basically a reunion show with a scoreboard attached. The West won 146–119, and the tone changed the moment O’Neal checked in early. What started as an East lead turned into a one-way run, with Bryant pushing pace and O’Neal finishing everything near the rim.

Bryant’s case was the full package: 27 points with four steals, plus just enough playmaking to keep the game moving instead of bogging down into isolations. O’Neal’s case was the burst: 17 points in only 11 minutes on 8-for-9 shooting, the kind of short stint that makes the whole arena react like it’s 2002 again.

LeBron James led the East with 20 points, and Dwyane Wade added 17 points and seven assists in a game where the East never really got back into it after the early swing. Chris Paul ran the West offense with a game-high 14 assists, and Amar’e Stoudemire matched the pace with 19 points on efficient finishing.

2010 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Dwyane Wade

Stats: 28 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 0 BLK, 5 STL, 50.0% FG, 33.3% 3PT

Dwyane Wade won the MVP by doing everything, not just scoring. He finished with 28 points, hit big plays late, and filled the gaps that usually decide tight All-Star endings: rebounds, steals, and free throws. The East edged the West 141–139, and the final minutes were chaos in the best way, with the lead swinging and the game coming down to the last possession.

Wade’s line was loud even before the finish. Eleven rebounds from a guard in an All-Star setting is not normal, and five steals tells you he was actually pressuring the ball instead of floating through possessions. The box score also shows efficiency: 11-for-22 shooting and 2-for-6 from three, plus the playmaking that kept the East organized when the pace got messy.

Dirk Nowitzki had the cleanest late counter for the West, finishing with 22 points and hitting free throws in the final seconds to keep it tight. LeBron James nearly matched Wade’s overall impact with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, and Chris Bosh closed the scoring with late free throws. On the West side, Carmelo Anthony’s buzzer three to win it missed.

2011 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Kobe Bryant

Stats: 37 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST, 0 BLK, 3 STL, 53.8% FG, 28.6% 3PT

Kobe Bryant played this one like he wanted to own the night, not just appear in it. He scored 37 in 29 minutes on 14-for-26 shooting, and the 14 rebounds are what separated it from a normal “hot scorer” MVP. The West won 148–143, and even when the East made the late push, Bryant’s production had already built the cushion.

LeBron James posted a triple-double for the East with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Dwyane Wade added 24 points and 10 assists, and Derrick Rose scored 17 while keeping the tempo high late.

For the West, Kevin Durant poured in 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting, and Amar’e Stoudemire added 29. Chris Paul had 10 points and a game-high 10 assists to keep the offense humming.

2012 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Kevin Durant

Stats: 36 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 0 BLK, 2 STL, 56.0% FG, 37.5% 3PT

Kevin Durant won the MVP because he was the main reason the West built a lead that the East never fully erased. He scored 21 by halftime, finished with 36 total, and did most of his damage before the late-game chaos even started.

The game tightened late, but the West held on 152–149. Durant’s scoring came in waves: quick pull-ups, hard drives when defenders opened their stance, and threes when the coverage went under. LeBron James matched him with 36 for the East, which made it feel like a two-man race for the award, but Durant’s early control set the tone for the whole night.

Kobe Bryant scored 27 for the West and left the game briefly after taking a hard hit to the face, then returned. Chris Paul kept the West organized with 13 assists, and Blake Griffin added 22 points as a constant rim runner.

LeBron’s 36-point night was the headline on the East, and Dwyane Wade stacked a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Carmelo Anthony added 22 points, and Deron Williams had a late steal-and-layup that briefly made it a one-possession game.

2013 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Chris Paul

Stats: 20 PTS, 3 REB, 15 AST, 0 BLK, 4 STL, 57.1% FG, 50.0% 3PT

Chris Paul won the MVP by controlling the game with pace and passing, then punctuating it with steals and timely buckets. He finished with 15 assists in 31 minutes, and the four steals were a surprise given how offense-heavy the game became. The West won 143–138, pulling away just enough in the fourth to avoid a late East swing.

Kevin Durant was the top scorer with 30 points, but Paul’s game had more direct influence on every possession: pushing tempo, dishing dimes, and creating extra chances with rare defense.

Carmelo Anthony led the East with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while LeBron James finished with 19 points on 7-for-18 shooting. Russell Westbrook added 17 points off the bench for the West, and Tony Parker chipped in 13 points and eight assists.

2014 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Kyrie Irving

Stats: 31 PTS, 5 REB, 14 AST, 0 BLK, 0 STL, 82.4% FG, 50.0% 3PT

This one was pure offense, almost start to finish. Kyrie Irving’s MVP was the clearest “best guard on the floor” performance in a game that turned into a track meet and a record show. He scored 31 on 14-for-17 shooting in 33:51, and the 14 assists tell you he wasn’t just hunting his own shot, he was steering possessions and creating easy looks every time the defense relaxed.

The East won 163–155 after trailing in the second half, and Irving was the swing. He kept generating good shots without slowing the tempo, which is usually the hardest balance in these games. When the West had a run, he answered with quick buckets or a clean pass that kept the East from stagnating.

Carmelo Anthony was the other big East headliner with 30 points, and he set the single-game All-Star record with eight made threes. For the West, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin both finished with 38, and that was basically the counterpunch all night: elite scoring on one end, instant answers on the other.

2015 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Russell Westbrook

Stats: 41 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 BLK, 3 STL, 57.1% FG, 55.6% 3PT

Russell Westbrook won the MVP in a game that was basically anti-defense, with the West edging the East 163–158. The difference was that Westbrook’s minutes had an actual edge to them. He played like he was trying to break the game open, not just trade shots.

He finished with 41 points in 26 minutes, going 16-for-28 from the field and 5-for-9 from three, plus 4-for-4 at the line. The steals were part of why he stood out, too: three takeaways in an All-Star setting usually means real ball pressure, and it helped turn possessions into quick points.

James Harden had 29 points on 11-for-16 shooting with seven threes, plus eight rebounds and four assists. Stephen Curry added 15 points and five assists, and Chris Paul ran the night with 15 assists.

For the East, LeBron James posted 30 points with seven assists, John Wall had 19 points and seven assists, and Kyle Korver went 7-for-12 from three for 21 points.

2016 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Russell Westbrook

Stats: 31 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 0 BLK, 5 STL, 52.2% FG, 41.2% 3PT

Russell Westbrook got the MVP in the most “2016 All-Star” way possible: pure pace, quick-hit scoring, and a few possessions where he actually played defense and created live turnovers. The West ran away with it 196–173, a game that felt more like a shooting session with subs than a contest that could entertain the fans.

Westbrook’s line was the clean summary of why he stood out anyway. He scored 31 in just over 22 minutes, hit 7-of-17 shots, knocked down 7 threes, and added five steals, which is basically the only part of the box score that suggests anyone was guarding.

Paul George was the East headline with 41 points, which is why this game is remembered as “records and vibes” more than anything else. Stephen Curry had 26, Anthony Davis went 12-for-13 for 24 points, and Kevin Durant added 23 as the West stacked efficient bursts on top of each other.

Kobe Bryant’s final All-Star Game was a major part of the night’s feel. He finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, with the West clearly trying to feed him at times.

2017 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Anthony Davis

Stats: 52 PTS, 10 REB, 0 AST, 1 BLK, 2 STL, 66.7% FG, 0.0% 3PT

Anthony Davis won the MVP in the purest version of the modern All-Star Game: nonstop possessions, almost no resistance at the rim, and the scoreboard climbing so fast that the only thing that separated players was who stayed aggressive the longest. Davis did. He took 39 shots in 31:50, and that volume is basically the whole story.

The West won 192–182, which tells you what kind of night it was. Davis’ scoring came in every way you’d expect in that setting: rim runs, quick seals, and immediate catches in space. The rest of his line is almost secondary, but the 10 rebounds and two steals at least hint that he wasn’t just floating.

Russell Westbrook was the loudest “other” performance for the West with 41 points in only 20 minutes, and Stephen Curry added 21 with five threes. Kevin Durant had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, while James Harden put up a triple-double line too: 12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists.

2018 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – LeBron James

Stats: 29 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST, 0 BLK, 2 STL, 70.6% FG, 50.0% 3PT

The first captain-draft All-Star ended up having an actual finish, and LeBron James was the center of it. Team LeBron won 148–145, and the cleanest MVP argument is that he played the most “structured” game in a night that still had plenty of chaos.

LeBron’s efficiency did the heavy lifting. He went 12-for-17 from the field, hit four threes, and kept creating good looks without turning it into a slow, turn-based possession game. In the fourth quarter, when both teams finally started getting into sets and matching up, his reads and his finishing were the difference.

Joel Embiid was a major factor for Team Stephen with 19 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while DeMar DeRozan added 21 with seven free throws made.

On Team LeBron, Kevin Durant had 19 points with six rebounds and five assists, and Andre Drummond was perfect from the field (7-for-7) for 14 points.

2019 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Kevin Durant

Stats: 31 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 1 STL, 66.7% FG, 66.7% 3PT

Kevin Durant won the MVP in the second edition of the Captained All-Star Game. Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 178–164 after falling behind early, and Durant’s night was basically the cleanest scoring anchor on the floor in that comeback.

He finished with 31 points in 25 minutes, and the shot chart was simple: catch, rise, score. Ten makes on 15 attempts, plus six threes, is the kind of efficiency that stands out even in a game where the pace and spacing inflate numbers for everyone.

LeBron James was the other headline for Team LeBron with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Team Giannis with 38 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

2020 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Kawhi Leonard

Stats: 30 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 0 BLK, 2 STL, 61.1% FG, 57.1% 3PT

The 2020 All-Star Game had a different structure and a different feel, and Kawhi Leonard ended up being the guy who most cleanly controlled the scoring bursts inside it. Team LeBron won 157–155, and the game’s flow was built around short runs and quick swings, especially late.

Leonard’s box score is sharp because it has all the impact in limited time. He scored 30 in 20:21, hit 11-of-18 shots, and made eight threes on 14 attempts.

Anthony Davis finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, and LeBron James had 23 points with six rebounds and six assists. For Team Giannis, Antetokounmpo scored 25 with 11 rebounds, while Joel Embiid put up 22 points and 10 rebounds.

2021 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stats: 35 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 1 STL, 100.0% FG

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MVP was basically a perfect stat line for what the All-Star Game had become at that point: spacing, runway to the rim, and nobody really matching his force. He scored 35 points in 19 minutes and did not miss a shot, finishing 16-for-16 from the field with zero threes attempted.

Team LeBron won 170–150, and the result was never in doubt once the game settled. Antetokounmpo’s burst made it feel over early, because every possession was either a dunk, a layup, or a quick finish before the defense even set.

Stephen Curry hit eight threes and finished with 28 points for Team LeBron, while Damian Lillard added 32 points in 19 minutes with eight threes of his own. For Team Durant, Kyrie Irving led with 24 points, Bradley Beal had 22, and Jayson Tatum added 21 as the scoring spread out.

2022 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Stephen Curry

Stats: 50 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 1 STL, 56.7% FG, 59.3% 3PT

This MVP was not about the game being “played the right way.” It was about one player turning the entire night into a shooting exhibition that nobody could match. Stephen Curry hit 16 threes and scored 50, and the volume itself made the award automatic.

Team LeBron won 163–160, and the finish still came down to a single late possession, but the story of the game was Curry building an outsized lead in “shot value” by himself.

LeBron James hit the late-game-winner and finished with 24 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 for Team LeBron, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 and kept the pace high whenever the bigs actually ran. For Team Durant, Joel Embiid had 36 points and 10 rebounds, and Ja Morant put up 20 points and five assists as the main downhill pressure late.

2023 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Jayson Tatum

Stats: 55 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 1 BLK, 1 STL, 71.0% FG, 55.6% 3PT

Jayson Tatum turned the 2023 All-Star Game into his own shooting workout, but it still had real shape to it because the score stayed competitive deep into the night. Team Giannis won 184–175, and Tatum’s scoring was the difference between a fun track meet and a game that was basically over by halftime.

The box score is almost ridiculous, even by All-Star standards. He went 22-of-31 from the field and 10-of-18 from three, which is the rare combo of extreme volume and elite efficiency in this setting. The rebounds and assists mattered too, because it was not just spot-up threes. He was cutting, leaking out, and creating quick-hitter advantages that forced the defense to react, even if the defensive effort was inconsistent all night.

The rest of the game had its own weird logic. Donovan Mitchell poured in 40 for Team Giannis on 15-of-25 shooting with eight threes, and Damian Lillard went 8-of-20 from three as well. On Team LeBron, Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving each scored 32, while Luka Doncic finished with 32 points and 15 assists, basically treating the fourth quarter like a passing clinic.

2024 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Damian Lillard

Stats: 39 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 0 BLK, 1 STL, 53.8% FG, 47.8% 3PT

The 2024 All-Star Game was the peak of the “no resistance” era. The final was 211–186, and the game never really pretended to be anything else. In that environment, Damian Lillard won MVP by doing the one thing that still stands out even when everyone is scoring: he made a massive number of threes.

Lillard’s line is clean and easy to understand. He scored 39 in 28 minutes, hit 11 threes, and finished 14-of-26 overall. That shot diet was basically deep pull-ups, quick-trigger catch-and-shoots, and a couple of logo-range bombs that turned the game into a three-point contest with a scoreboard attached.

There were huge lines everywhere, which is why this game is remembered more for the score than the moments. Tyrese Haliburton had 32 points and six assists while going 10-of-14 from three. Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 50 off the bench for the West, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 on 12-of-16 shooting.

2025 NBA All-Star Game

MVP – Stephen Curry

Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 BLK, 2 STL, 50.0% FG, 50.0% 3PT

The 2025 All-Star Game was a different product because it became a mini-tournament, and the final score tells the story: Team Shaq beat Team Chuck 41–25. That format shrunk possessions, made every empty trip feel louder, and it finally created a little pressure again, even if it was still an exhibition.

Stephen Curry’s MVP case was built on shot-making that actually swung the result. In the final, he scored 12 points in 11 minutes and went 4-of-8 from the field, with all four makes coming from three. That is the cleanest possible “I decided this” stat line in a short game: four threes, plus two steals for extra possessions.

Other key lines in the final explain why it tilted so hard. Jayson Tatum scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting with three threes, which is basically a perfect finish game in this format.

On Team Chuck, Victor Wembanyama scored 11 points in seven minutes and was the one player who consistently brought real defensive play, but the shooting gap was too big. Team Chuck finished 2-of-16 from three, and that was the whole game right there.