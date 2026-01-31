Spurs Declined Knicks Trade Offer For Jeremy Sochan For One Reason

The San Antonio Spurs have drawn quiet interest around the league for forward Jeremy Sochan, but one recent trade proposal from the New York Knicks was shut down for a very specific reason: money, not talent.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks recently floated a package centered on French forwards Guerschon Yabusele and Pacome Dadiet in exchange for Sochan. On paper, the deal addressed positional needs on both sides. In reality, it never got traction because the Spurs were unwilling to absorb Yabusele’s contract structure.

The sticking point is Yabusele’s $5.78 million player option for the 2026–27 season. While that figure is not massive by NBA standards, the Spurs have been disciplined about preserving long-term flexibility as they build around Victor Wembanyama. Taking on a player option for a veteran who has not produced consistently this season runs counter to that approach.

Yabusele’s struggles in New York have only reinforced the Spurs’ reluctance. After averaging 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds last season with the Philadelphia 76ers while shooting efficiently from the field and three-point range, his production has cratered with the Knicks. This year, he is averaging just 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in limited minutes, shooting 39.3% from the field and 29.4% from three-point range.

With numbers like that, there is little incentive for him to decline his player option, making the contract effectively guaranteed from the Spurs’ perspective.

Adding Pacome Dadiet to the deal was not enough to change that calculus. Dadiet, a sophomore forward, has not lived up to early expectations. Through 18 games this season, he is averaging just 0.4 points and 0.6 rebounds in 3.2 minutes per night.

Contractually, Dadiet is still on his rookie deal after signing a four-year, $13.0 million contract. He is earning $2.8 million this season, and the Knicks have already exercised their team option for next year, where he will make $2.9 million.

The Knicks have a record of 30–18, second in the Eastern Conference. They are currently on a five-game winning streak, but that surge came after a rough stretch. Since January 1st, the Knicks are just 6–8, which explains why they are exploring marginal upgrades despite their strong overall record.

From the Spurs side, Sochan remains a valuable developmental piece. Still just 22 years old, he averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, shooting 53.5% from the field and 30.8% from three-point range. But this season, due to injuries and lesser playing time, he has averaged 4.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, shooting 48.0% from the field and 25.7% from three-point range.

The Spurs are sitting second in the East with a record of 32–15. They are not a rebuilding team looking to take flyers. They are competing now, and Sochan fits that timeline far better than the pieces the Knicks offered. At 22, Sochan has averaged 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over his first three seasons and provides defensive versatility that shows up every night, even when the box score does not.

Sochan’s name has surfaced in other exploratory talks as well. The Phoenix Suns have checked in while looking for power forward depth, with center Nick Richards mentioned in discussions. Even there, luxury tax concerns have complicated matters, underscoring how contract math, not player fit, is dictating many of these conversations.

This deal also helps explain the Knicks’ broader strategy. The Knicks have been linked with Giannis Antetokounmpo for months, and while those talks remain speculative, he is still the franchise’s top priority. There is also interest in Jrue Holiday, with multiple pathways being explored to acquire him. Giannis remains the ultimate goal, but that pursuit may take time, even with chatter suggesting something could materialize before the Feb. 5 deadline.

For the Knicks, the rejection highlights a broader issue. Short on tradable assets, the Knicks has been trying to package Yabusele alongside young pieces to improve the rotation. So far, that approach has not been enough. Unless draft compensation is added or the financial structure changes, teams like the Spurs have little reason to engage.