Warriors Injury Update: Stephen Curry Remains Sidelined; Kristaps Porzingis Plans To Make Debut

The Golden State Warriors will look to establish a winning habit coming out of the All-Star break. Unfortunately, the Dubs may head into their matchup against the Boston Celtics shorthanded, as Stephen Curry is expected to be sidelined for the game.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Stephen Curry’s knee injury during a recent press conference, noting why the Warriors were being cautious in their approach.

“Steph did not practice today. He’s going to be out tomorrow,” Kerr stated. “He’s going to be evaluated tonight by our training staff, but he just wasn’t where he needed to be to go through the scrimmage. It’s unfortunate, but we’ll have an update tomorrow after he goes through his time at the training center.”

Stephen Curry’s knee injury kept him sidelined for five games before the All-Star break and even prevented him from appearing at the All-Star Game.

In the five games that Stephen Curry was sidelined, the Warriors posted a 2-3 record, showcasing how closely the superstar’s availability is linked with the team’s performance. With averages of 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this season, Curry’s impact on the floor is telling.

With Stephen Curry sidelined, the Golden State Warriors will be forced to look to other players in their rotation to step up and contribute. On a more positive note, however, the team may have reinforcements on the way.

Kristaps Porzingis Prepares To Make Warriors Debut

The Warriors’ most significant move at the trade deadline was the acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks. Although the big man was dealing with an injury before his acquisition, he has made steady progress. Now, after participating in practice sessions with the Warriors, he could be gearing up to make his debut.

Currently, Kerr has listed Porzingis as questionable for the upcoming game against the Celtics. Still, the Latvian appears to be raring to return to the floor after missing a considerable amount of time this season. While speaking about his status for the game during his media availability, he shared:

“I don’t know how much I can say, but… Questionable, but I’m feeling good. Ready to go.”

Porzingis is poised to be a tremendous addition to the Warriors’ rotation. While already being a solid interior presence on both ends of the floor, Porzingis’ versatility as an offensive player makes him a formidable asset for the Dubs.

For the 2025-26 season, Porzingis is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range. While impressive, considering that he has only appeared in 17 games this season, Golden State and the fan base would benefit from tempering expectations.

The game against the Boston Celtics is primed to be a 2022 NBA Finals rematch. However, with both Porzingis and Al Horford now playing for the Golden State Warriors, the return to the TD Garden will prove to be an intriguing experience.